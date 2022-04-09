Why did the president of Mexico ask for a popular consultation that could remove him from power? | World

Mexican voters will decide, next Sunday (10), the future of current president Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

It’s not that his six-year term, which began in December 2018, is over. On the contrary, he had just passed the halfway point when he made the request for this popular consultation.

The so-called “citizen consultation” was created from a change in the Mexican Constitutionand the vote was called by the president himself, who is trying to broaden support for the rest of his term.

The Mexican presidency is decided every six years, but the change in the Constitution, passed in September 2021, gives voters the right to decide whether they want to remove the president before the deadline.

According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), an independent body that supervises the process, the question on the ballots will be: “Do you agree with the revocation of the mandate due to loss of confidence?”.

The Mexican law states that the revocation of the mandate will be initiated if the simple majority of the voters asks for the removal of the representative.

Voting is not mandatory but, to be validated, it needs at least 40% participation – which is equivalent to around 37 million citizens.

In previous consultations, promoted by AMLO for other issues, he did not reach the minimum necessary.

This time he said that, even if he doesn’t want to vote yes or no, he will participate and write on his ballot “Viva Zapata” (Mexican revolutionary hero).

If he does not reach the minimum number of participants, he remains in office, without interference, until 2024. He will also continue if the majority (50% +1) asks him to lead the Mexican government.

What if the revocation is approved?

According to the law passed, if the Mexican population asks for AMLO to be removed from the presidential chair, it is the responsibility of the Electoral Court to confirm the revocation.

After confirmation by the Electoral Court, the ball passes to the Mexican Congress, which will have to appoint an interim president to end the term started in 2018.

The period for choosing cannot exceed 60 days, says the law, and in the meantime the Secretary of Government temporarily assumes the head of the Executive Power.

Is there any risk of him leaving?

Difficultly. The most recent polls show that about two-thirds of the Mexican population has approved of the president’s performance since he took office four years ago.

AMLO was elected on a platform that promised “a radical transformation” of Mexican society with anti-corruption banners and free-market economic policies.

In a poll carried out in early March by the newspaper “El Financiero”, the president registered 54% approval.

AMLO wants to secure support to continue until the end of his term. It is all a political strategy, say opponents, to strengthen his position in the half of his government.

Since he was mayor of Mexico City (2000-2006), the now president has promised to submit his term to popular opinion through consultations.