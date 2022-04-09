Will progressive candidates defend the SUS?

Vague slogans in elections are not enough, if they later give in to privatization, in silent alliance with health and pharmaceutical corporations. It is necessary to do justice to voters and vocalize the defense of comprehensive and quality public health

Per Ligia Bahia and Luis Eugenio de Souza

Surveys carried out on the election for president in 2022 indicate preferences for the two most voted candidates, by income, education, sex and age group. The survey released by the Datafolha Institute on 03/24/2022 confirmed Lula’s lead (43%), followed by Bolsonaro (26%).

It also ratified demographic and social differences in the distribution of voters for the two main candidates. Lula has an advantage among the least educated and with the lowest income.

Among voters in the income bracket of up to two minimum wages, with schooling corresponding to elementary school, Lula would beat his main opponent by 55% to 19%. The former president has a preference for young people between 16 and 24 years old, 51%, against 22% for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro gains an advantage among the most educated and in income brackets above 5 minimum wages. The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro is only 6 points between those with higher education (36% and 30%, respectively) and even smaller when considering the highest income brackets. The current president would have 38% of the votes among those who receive between 5 and 10 minimum salaries and 39% above 10 salaries (11% and 12% above the average preferences of the group of voters).

For now, the profile outlined by the electoral polls is unequivocal and consistent with the surveys on the evaluation of the management of the federal government, which also show greater approval of Bolsonaro among older, white, business people, with higher education and income. This is a distinct pattern from the division observed in the choice of the US president. Biden won by a 4% margin in the popular vote, in a race in which 65% of white voters without a college degree supported Trump. Although the Democrats won the vast majority of black votes.

In both Brazil and the US, the bases of popular support for majority candidacies are not necessarily projected in parliamentary elections and government policies. Speeches and programs to win the election, confirm the expectations of the bases of support, but they do not always serve to touch the mandates. Without a majority in Congress, the health needs of blacks, poor and poorly educated tend to disappear after electoral victories.

A democratic agenda that challenges the liberal and racist understanding of health, according to which each monkey must remain in its own right, entrenched in various business health forums in both countries, represents an objective threat to the way in which health systems are organized, crossed injustice, prejudice and discrimination.

Two strategies amortize conflicts. The first, more direct, consists of establishing alliances with one or more business sectors to the detriment of the others. The pharmaceutical industry will benefit if the government expands public supply and buys more drugs. the second requires slogans doubts such as “strengthening the SUS”, accompanied by promises to keep everything as it is, improving a little. The ambiguity attracts two groups with no votes, but with a lot of power: the candidates to assume positions, even if they know they will not do what was said in the campaign and those focused on the expansion of sectorial businesses, who need guarantees to carry out commercialization projects. of health.

Health reforms initiated in the Obama administration, mix the path of articulations that involve displacements of large economic groups with conversations on the heels of the ear. Here, the consolidated pattern is to talk about increasing the SUS and practicing privatization. The sum of the slow and (not always) expansion of the private health sector was partly responsible for the disastrous Brazilian response during the pandemic.

The meanings of reproducing social stratification in the health system came from the common sense of products sold on the market at differentiated prices. It is true that a pair of jeans worth R$30 or that cost R$3,000 serves the purpose of dressing. But the uncritical transposition of the maxim of segmentation from business to patient care would ultimately result in a third of transplants for the poor, half for the well-off and whole organs for the rich. That is, ineffective activities and unacceptable choices about who should die. Patients, regardless of color/race and status socioeconomic conditions with a high burden of morbidity require intensive and comprehensive care during the exacerbation and to prevent the worsening of chronic cases.

To heal or preserve lives, half-assed, basic attention is not enough. The SUS as a health system needs to be as complex as the human lives that give it meaning. Voters who expect democratic changes will be disappointed if the dramatic experience with preventable deaths is not enough to motivate decisions to organize a powerful and qualified public SUS. Between the cross and the caldeirinha, the option is to endow health policies with a strong public content to untie the knots of private-public entrepreneurship. Those who vote for progressive candidates are not in favor of privatization.

