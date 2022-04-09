With debates, proposals and a lot of humanity, Municipal Health Conference is held in Patos de Minas

It was held, this Thursday (07), the Municipal Conference on Mental Health in Patos de Minas. On the occasion, several issues related to health were discussed, as well as important proposals approved in plenary. The event was attended by the president and vice president of the State Health Council.

The program included a round table, lectures, group discussions and analysis/voting of proposals that will be forwarded to the V State Conference on Mental Health. Among the proposals presented, the implementation of a street clinic stands out. According to the organizers, the objective is to make contact with people forgotten by society and who are thrown around corners.

The organizers of the event also reaffirmed the anti-asylum movement and defended the gradual closure of psychiatric hospitals. According to them, “the history of asylums is sad and how precarious and inhuman the treatment of the mentally ill was”. The conference took place in the N block of the Patos de Minas University Center and was practically full.

AV State Health Conference takes place on May 19, 20 and 21.

