With public expansion, flu vaccination gains greater adhesion in Capital – Capital

In this 1st phase of the campaign, elderly people over 60 and health professionals can get vaccinated

Movement at UBS August 26, this morning, for influenza vaccination. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Vaccination against influenza (flu) was expanded this Thursday (7) to people over 60 years old, in Campo Grande, and the movement has already become much greater in health posts that apply doses of flu vaccine.

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), there are more than 80,000 elderly people in this age group throughout the municipality, in addition to 22,000 health professionals. The folder informed the Campo Grande News that a balance of how many people were immunized will be released, only next week.

At the UBS (Basic Health Unit) 26 de Agosto, in the São Francisco neighborhood, there were several people looking to protect themselves against the virus.

Retired Boaventura Baptista, 85, reports that he could have taken it since the beginning of the campaign, on Monday, but he only had time today.

He was accompanied by his daughter, systems analyst Marta Baptista, 49, who emphasizes the importance of maintaining health care through immunization, especially given the father’s comorbidities.

Marta explains that her father has glaucoma and high blood pressure and, therefore, the vaccine is essential to prevent aggravations and maintain health. “We are always on top of him to take care of his health. We have to take care of him as if he were a child.”

Music teacher Wanda Liria Azambuja, 71, came with her son, seller André Azambuja, 42. She says that “surely the vaccine is effective” and guarantees that she is immunized every year.

Wanda also emphasizes the importance of vaccines in general, and says that she has already received the fourth dose of the immunizer against covid-19.

Influenza vaccination campaign has defined priority groups and began on Monday. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Since the beginning of this year, the Darwin variant of the influenza virus has increased the number of deaths from the disease – so far, there are 88 deaths mapped by the SES (State Department of Health), in the territory of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The current drug, produced by the Butantan Institute, provides protection for this mutation, unlike the vaccine offered by the SUS (Unified Health System) last year.

Campaign – According to Sesau, 62 stations vaccinate against the flu in Campo Grande and as of May 3, children aged six months to under five years old will be included, along with other groups.

However, in children who received at least one dose of influenza vaccine throughout their lives in previous years, the vaccination schedule with only one dose in 2022 should be considered. the second dose of flu vaccine for 30 days after the first dose.

The other groups to be vaccinated, between May 3 and June 3, are: