Woman discovers she won R$ 47 million after going through a traumatic experience at the lottery

A North American woman was ‘awarded’ with a ‘traumatic blunder of millions’ while trying her luck in a lottery game. She just didn’t imagine that she was about to receive an exorbitant award.

LaQuedra Edwards lives in California and decided to bet $40 on a vending machine at a lottery. However, as she picked out her favorite numbers, she was surprised by a jolt.

Due to the impact of the ‘clash’, the woman pressed on some unwanted digits that later left her very grateful: she hit the game and received the prize of US$ 10 million (a value equivalent to R$ 47.5 million).

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say anything and just walked out the door,” she told ABC.

LaQuedra recalls that she was extremely irritated by the person’s lack of education and, mainly, by the fact of having ‘spent’ 75% of the money on a single ticket, instead of being able to buy several at lower prices.

After the result in hand, the shock was huge for the American, who mentioned almost having been in a traffic accident in the moment of euphoria.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on Interstate 405 and kept looking at [o bilhete] and I almost crashed my car,” she says.

“I stopped, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my app, and kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’” he said.

“I’m still in shock. All I remember saying when I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’” jokes LaQuedra.

Now, with the winnings, she intends to buy a house and create a non-profit organization.