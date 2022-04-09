Woman eats skewers and swallows chip to monitor dog; Case alert about street food

Precautions when consuming Street food are always indicated, anywhere of the world. A case this week in the Chilein the municipality of Central Stationin Santiagomade these guidelines reinforced even moreafter a woman ate a “anticucho”kind of meatstick very typical in Andean countries, especially in Peru, and ended up feeling sick hours later.

taken to a hospital and subjected to radiography examsit was found that she had swallowed a dog tracking chipwhich naturally does suppose that the origin of skewered meat it was caninewhich is obviously illegal and unfit for human consumptionwhich can trigger a series of problems for health.

The case came to press and dominated the Chilean news after a city councilor in the capital, Michelle Tabiloexposed the fact, warning that citizens don’t buy and ingested in no chance these products made in the streetsexcept those that have legal regulation and that follow the hygiene standards established by the health authorities.

“Dear residents, yesterday a neighbor of the locality consumed a skewer on the street, arrived at the hospital after a stomach upset and unfortunately had a puppy chip in her stomach”, wrote the Santiago parliamentarian on her Facebook profile.

Michelle also made a warning to the pet ownerswhich in Chile face strict laws in cases of abandonment or mistreatment. She warned them not to be negligent with pets, which would avoid a criminal network in commercialization of animals, as in the case of the dog that possibly was eaten by the woman who needed medical attention.

THE monitoring chip of dogs and cats, in Chile, is placed by the zoonosis service of the prefectures. The small device, the size of a rice grainregisters the animals by means of a number of 15 digits at the National Register of Owners and Responsible for Pets and Petsa nationwide database.