WWII Bomb Kills Man in Czech Republic | World

A bomb dating back to World War II killed one man and wounded another on Friday in Ostrava, a city in the east of the Czech Republic.

According to local media, a 49-year-old man died and another suffered a minor head injury. The police evacuated about 50 people who were in houses located within a radius of 300 meters.

The device exploded during a renovation that was being carried out at the site, according to information released by the police, who posted a message on Twitter. “We can confirm that the explosion was caused by WWII munitions,” the tweet reads.

The victim would have mistaken the pump for a sewer pipe. “He used an angle sharpener to cut the metal and the bomb exploded,” explained the police, who also posted a video with footage of the coroners’ work.

World War II munitions are often found in the northeast of the Czech Republic, where the Russian Army passed in 1945.

Last year, police twice evacuated more than 1,000 people from Ostrava after finding a bomb that had not yet exploded.

Bombs are often found in Europe

Bombs used or dropped by troops during World War II are often found in Europe. In 2018, London airport, which is inside the British capital, was closed after the discovery of an artifact, which was deactivated by the Navy.