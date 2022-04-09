Xbox: Fall deals have discounts of up to 85% on games

Microsoft started, this Friday (08), the “Autumn Offers”, a sale with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S games up to 85% cheaper. In the list of games with special prices are names like The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Control and Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Players will be able take advantage of discounts until April 21. In all, there are more than 700 products on sale, including full games, collections and expansions.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting prices. To check the complete list, visit the website of the virtual store.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood (67% discount, from BRL 274.95 to BRL 90.73);

Immortals Fenyx Rising (75% discount, from BRL 279.95 to BRL 69.98);

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (20% discount, from BRL 119.99 to BRL 95.99);

GTA Online (50% discount, from BRL 107.90 to BRL 53.95);

The Witcher 3 (80% discount, from BRL 143 to BRL 28.60);

Red Dead Redemption 2 (60% discount, from BRL 249.95 to BRL 99.98);

Resident Evil 2 Remake (60% discount, from BRL 159 to BRL 63.60);

Metro Saga Bundle (75% discount, from BRL 222.45 to BRL 55.61);

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (67% discount, from BRL 95 to BRL 31.35);

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (75% discount, from BRL 199 to BRL 49.75);

Control (70% discount, from BRL 179 to BRL 53.70);

Alan Wake Remastered (25% discount, from BRL 99.95 to BRL 74.96);

Mafia Trilogy (50% discount, from BRL 249.90 to BRL 124.95);

Batman: Arkham Collection (85% discount, from BRL 250 to BRL 37.50);

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (85% discount, from BRL 82.45 to BRL 12.36);

BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from BRL 207.90 to BRL 41.58).

So, what do you think of Microsoft’s Fall Offers? Are you thinking about buying a game? Leave your comment below!