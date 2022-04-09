YouTube Blocks Russian Parliament Channel, Infuriates Officials | Technology

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, has blocked the Russian channel “Duma TV”, which regularly broadcasts from the Russian Lower House of Parliament.

This Saturday (9), a message from the platform appeared informing that the Duma had been closed “for violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service”.

The blockade drew an angry response from Russian officials, who said the streaming service could face restrictions.

“It looks like YouTube has signed its own warrant. Save the content, transfer it to Russian platforms. And hurry up,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging service.

The communications watchdog said it had requested that Google restore access to the Duma channel immediately.

“The American IT company adheres to a pronounced anti-Russian stance in the information war unleashed by the West against our country,” said Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor.

Google told Reuters in an emailed commentary that it is committed to complying with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws.

“If we discover that an account violates our Terms of Service, we take appropriate action. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation for updates and changes.”

Vyacheslav Volodin, a spokesman for the Duma, said that YouTube’s action is further evidence of violations of rights and freedoms by Washington.

“The US wants to gain a monopoly on the promotion of information. We cannot let that happen,” Volodin said on Telegram.

Russia has already restricted access to Twitter and Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram) since sending troops to Ukraine on February 24.