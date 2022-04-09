Zelensky warns of more atrocities on the outskirts of Kiev







Destroyed building in Bodianka Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation in Borodianka, northwest of Kiev, is “much worse” than that of Bucha, where the withdrawal of Russian troops left a trail of atrocities that caused international commotion, with hundreds of civilian bodies on the streets and in mass graves.

In a video message released on Thursday night (04/07), Zelenski said that the horrors of Bucha may be just the beginning. In Borodianka, which is 30 kilometers from Bucha and has also been occupied by Russian troops for weeks, the president warned of even more casualties and a “much more horrible” situation.

Shortly before, Ukraine’s attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, announced that rescuers had found 26 bodies in the rubble of two bombed residential buildings in Borodianka.

“It is the most destroyed city in the region. It is difficult to predict how many dead there will be,” wrote Venediktova on Facebook.

According to the attorney general, the target of the attack on the buildings was “only the civilian population”, since “there is no military base” in the locality recently recovered by Ukrainian forces, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kiev region.

Venediktova further claimed that the Russians used cluster bombs and heavy rocket launchers that “cause death and destruction”.

“There is evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces on every street corner. The enemy bombed during the night, when there were the most people at home,” he accused.

The attorney general said that all war crimes and crimes against humanity must be documented and those responsible punished. She said there was also confirmation of sexual violence that had taken place in Borodianka.

“Number of deaths grows every day”, says mayor of Bucha

Also on Thursday, the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, told Ukrainian television that investigators had found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation. Most of the dead were shot rather than bombed, and some dead bodies with their hands tied were dumped in mass graves, he reported.

In an interview with DW, the mayor said that the mayor says that more than 300 civilian bodies have already been found in the city and that the death toll is growing every day.

A report in the German magazine Der Spiegel revealed that Germany’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (BND), the German intelligence agency, intercepted radio messages from Russian troops discussing the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Russia falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

In response to allegations of atrocities involving Russian military personnel in Ukraine, the UN General Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Concern about Mariupol

In his video message on Thursday, Zelensky also questioned what will happen when the world finds out what Russian forces have done in the besieged city of Mariupol, in the south-east of the country.

According to the president, in Mariupol you can see “almost every street” what you saw in Bucha and other cities in the Kiev region after the withdrawal of Russian troops. “The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes,” he said.

According to the municipal administration appointed by pro-Russian forces, about 5,000 civilians have been killed so far and that 60% to 70% of all homes have been destroyed or damaged.

The Ukrainian government, for its part, estimates that 100,000 people are still in the city, where the humanitarian situation is catastrophic. Ukrainian authorities also estimated the number of civilian casualties at tens of thousands and the destruction at 90%.

Mariupol has been under siege by the Russian army for weeks and faces fierce Ukrainian resistance. The capture is of strategic importance to Russia as it would establish a land link between the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and the separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine.

Awaited offensive in the east

In the war that began six weeks ago, Russian forces failed to quickly take the capital Kiev and failed to fulfill what Western countries said was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial objective: to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

Amid setbacks, Russia has shifted its focus to Donbass, an industrial region in eastern Ukraine where most Russian-speakers and Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces for eight years.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged on Thursday that Russia suffered heavy losses during its military operation. “Yes, we’ve had significant troop losses, and it’s a huge tragedy for us,” he said.

Peskov also hinted that the fighting could end “in the near future”, stating that Russian troops were “doing their best to put an end to this operation”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned, however, that despite Russia’s partial retreat, the country remains vulnerable.

Amid allegations of atrocities by Russian forces, NATO has agreed to increase its arms supply to Ukraine after Kiev appealed for more military support from the alliance and other countries to help tackle a long-awaited Russian offensive in the east.



