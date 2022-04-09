Zoo manages to save 80 animals that would be euthanized in Ukraine – News

After the declaration that he would have to sacrifice the animals in his zoo, the owner of the Feldman Ecopark, Alexandre Feldman, announced on social media that more than 80 specimens from the site will be saved.

Feldman celebrated the transfer of animals, thanked those responsible for the zoo in Kharkiv and the city’s mayor, Igor Terekhov, who would have helped in the negotiations. He also cited other Ukrainian authorities and other people who were considerate of the Ecopark situation.





In addition to these animals, another 23 had already been saved and taken to a safe place. Among them: monkeys, lions, white tigers and jaguars. According to the British portal Daily Star, the Ecopark housed a total of 6,810 animals.

Last Wednesday (6), the zoo’s owner informed of the possibility of the sacrifice of lions, tigers and bears after Russian bombings damaged the infrastructure of the place. Most animals can still die if not taken to a safe place.





Feldman explained that the biggest problem is the big predators. “Their enclosures miraculously still maintain their integrity, but if one more bombing occurs, lions, tigers and bears, disturbed by fear, can break free and go to the city or to nearby villages. We cannot allow that.”

He added that while it is “unimaginably painful” to talk about the sad end some of the animals may have, the priority is to save people who are being victims of war.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



