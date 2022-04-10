10 essential games for the new PS Plus catalog | Online Platforms

Ps Plus, subscription service for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) games, will undergo a series of changes from June 2022. In an announcement made on the PlayStation Blog on March 29, Sony confirmed that, in the new model, the service will have different levels of subscription and benefits offered. The changes range from the inclusion of a game library to the ability to take time-limited tests to try out a game. According to Jim Ryan, the company’s CEO, all the big names of the brand will be present on the service, although not on the launch date.

In Brazil, the most complete subscription level available will be Deluxe. In the plan, subscribers will have access to a catalog of games that includes the PS1, PS2 and PSP library, as well as titles from the most current consoles such as PS4 and PS5. With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list of 10 essential games for the new PS Plus Deluxe catalog.

PS Plus 2022 will have a catalog of PS5, PS4, PS2, PSP and PS1 games for Deluxe plan subscribers — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Silent Hill 2 marked PS2 survival horror games — Photo: Disclosure / Konami

In the generation of consoles where survival horror games were on the rise, Silent Hill 2 was released by Konami in 2001 and told the story of James Sunderland. In the game, the protagonist goes to Silent Hill, a city full of monsters, after receiving a letter from his wife, Mary. The detail of this story is that Mary had been dead for some time.

Silent Hill 2 distinguished itself by bringing, in addition to the characteristic fear of the genre, a well-constructed story. Success with critics and the public, the game is considered by many to be the best in the franchise. Therefore, it has become a classic and is indispensable for the PS2 games catalog on the new PS Plus.

God of War games cannot be missing from the PS Plus catalog — Photo: Reproduction/Sony

God of War is one of the most renowned exclusives on PlayStation consoles. For this reason, it is very important that titles are available in the PS Plus catalogue. It is worth mentioning that the expectation is that the first two games in the franchise, as well as the two released for PSP, Chains of Olympus and Ghost of Sparta, will be prioritized. These titles received remasters for PS3.

God of War 3 Remaster and God of War (2018) are more accessible games, as they were released for PS4. Even so, because they are well-reviewed exclusives, they are indispensable for a Sony games catalog.

3. Metal Gear Solid (PS1)

Metal Gear Solid defined the genre of espionage and stealth games — Photo: Playback

The father of stealth games, Metal Gear Solid was one of the PS1 greats. In addition, the game was the game responsible for leveraging director Hideo Kojima’s career in the games industry. The title presents the story of soldier Solid Snake, an international spy. In Metal Gear Solid, players control the character, who infiltrates a terrorist base to neutralize enemy efforts.

After a questioned remake, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is one of the most awaited titles on the service — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

Resident Evil is one of the biggest franchises in the video game industry. This fact alone is enough to make it indispensable in the PS Plus catalogue. However, one of the games in the series is perhaps more anticipated than others. Resident Evil 3, considered by many to be the best game in the franchise, received a remake in 2020, but it was not so well received by fans of the original. Among the complaints, the lack of content and the cutting of entire levels were the most notable. Now, with the new model of the Ps Plus, Sony has in its hands a good opportunity to please a nostalgic audience.

It is worth mentioning that the original game was released for GameCube in addition to PS1. However, it was on the PlayStation console that he gained popularity, as Nintendo’s video game was not a sales success. In addition, Resident Evil 3 was responsible for bringing one of the most memorable and terrifying horror villains of all time: Nemesis.

Guitar Hero merged gameplay with good progression and music — Photo: Disclosure/Activision

Guitar Hero was one of the great successes of the video game generations of the early 2000s. With a gameplay that emphasizes training and repetition, the franchise mixed video games and rock hits. In this way, the first game, which was released for PS2 in 2005, marked a whole generation of players and music fans. However, the franchise went into a decline in the generations that followed the console. Therefore, adding the titles to the service would be interesting. After all, players could best remember why Guitar Hero was such a success.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is one of the most iconic games in the franchise and receives ports to this day — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

Not all games become so memorable that they define a genre. Despite Castlevania: Symphony of the Night being a sequel, it was the title responsible for transforming the franchise into a series of weight and also consolidated what is known as metroidvania. However, to the dismay of fans, the franchise is completely dormant and without much hope of an awakening. But now Sony has the opportunity to bring the game to the PS Plus catalogue.

Bully questionably allows the player to become a young delinquent — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar

At a time when GTA: San Andreas was a monstrous success, Rockstar Games took advantage of the moment to launch another title that would also become historic: Bully. Although the success was less than that of the company’s brother, the game became one of the most remembered titles of the PS2. In fact, to this day a part of the community is still rooting for the announcement of a remake of the 2006 game.

As for the gameplay, Bully follows the formula of GTA. However, in the title, the player follows the story of Jimmy Hopkins, a young man who must deal with the bullies at the school where he studies, while playing his own “bad pranks”. Due to the theme, it is worth remembering that the game, despite its success, was heavily criticized upon its release.

The Witcher 3 was one of the most successful titles of 2015 — Photo: Disclosure / CD Projekt Red

As is the case with Silent Hill 2 and Symphony of the Night, The Witcher 3 is a continuation, but it was responsible for the success of the franchise. Released in 2015, Wild Hunt is the third chapter in the saga of Geralt of Rivia, based on the book by famous Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The game takes place shortly after the events of the second game, when Geralt is already a well-known wizard in the land of Nilfgaard.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt innovated a lot in the open world area at the time, in addition to bringing extremely fluid gameplay. The game even received the 2015 Game of the Year award. Furthermore, it was thanks to this success that developer CD Projekt reached the level of a great company in the industry.

9. Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 3 (PS2)

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 also brought iconic characters, as well as its predecessors — Photo: Disclosure / Activision

Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 3 was released in 2001 for PS2 after an absolute success of the two previous games in the previous generation. Still, the game exceeded expectations and became one of the highest rated PS2 games on Metacritics. With new technology at its disposal, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 brought new gameplay features that expanded the range of possible maneuvers.

One of the other successes of the game was the increase in the possibility of combos of maneuvers performed. It is worth noting that in 2021 the remake Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was released, which was widely praised by critics and well received by fans.

Prince of Persia remained classic and modern in its release — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time was released by Ubisoft in 2003 for PS2, PC and GameCube and became the first in an iconic adventure game franchise of the time. The first game in the series follows a prince who tries to stop the Vizier, a traitor to the kingdom, from using the Sands of Time to control the people of the region. For part of the community, the franchise is the spiritual predecessor of the Assassin’s Creed series. That’s because some of the elements seen in the Prince of Persia games have been implemented and improved in the latest series.

It is worth mentioning that Ubisoft has announced a remake of the first game, Sands of Time. Initially due out in January 2022, the title has been delayed and little has been known of progress since then. However, the new PS Plus can help calm the longing fanbase.