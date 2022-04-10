10 foods that can benefit hair growth

take care of hair it can be a daunting task. In the midst of weak threads, split ends and a growth that never seems to happen, the impression is that conquering the perfect locks can be impossible.











Fortunately, there are foods that can help — a lot! — on her Rapunzel journey, as well as benefiting other areas of her health. Find out which ones with information from “Slice”.

Eggs











It has been scientifically proven that the lack of proteins in a diet promotes hair loss. Fortunately, the eggs are a great source of protein and biotin — which aids in hair growth. You should even make sure to include the yolks in your recipes, to enjoy all the additional benefits of D vitamin.

Wild fruits











Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries… the choice is yours! Wild fruits, in general, are full of beneficial compounds and vitamins that support hair growth. Blueberries in particular improve blood circulation, including to the scalp, which results in thicker, healthier strands.

Spinach











Loaded with nutrients like iron, folate and vitamins A and C, spinach It’s a hair-friendly superfood.

Vitamin A stimulates the skin glands to produce sebum, an oily substance that helps moisturize the scalp. If the vegetable isn’t your favorite, replace it with kale, which also benefits hair and skin.

Sweet potato











Another vegetable rich in vitamin A is sweet potatowhich is also a great source of beta carotene. It aids in cell growth which, in turn, helps to prevent hair thinning and loss of shine.

Avocado











Biotin is also present in avocado. And in addition to this vitamin, the fruit also has vitamin E, which helps in the growth of wires. According to several studies, the minerals in avocado oil (potassium and magnesium) seals hair cuticle cells, which helps locks look shinier and smoother.

nuts and seeds











A mixture of nuts and seeds without salt can work wonders on your hair. These ingredients provide a multitude of B vitamins, zinc and essential fatty acids, as well as strengthening hair cuticles and nourishing the scalp. Deficiencies in any of these vitamins and nutrients have been linked to hair loss.

oysters











extremely rich in zinca mineral that is absolutely essential for immune health and helps fight infection and disease, a single serving of six oysters provides 100% of your daily zinc intake requirement. They also help the body to produce hormones that stimulate hair growth.

beans and pulses











Similar to oysters, beans and legumes (like lentils and chickpeas) are excellent sources of zinc. They’re also packed with folic acid, a B-complex vitamin that helps keep hair healthy and strong. Chickpeas have high levels of folate, which renews scalp cells and aids in hair growth. The same goes for lentils, which have enough iron to help red blood cells carry the oxygen needed for longer, faster-growing hair.

oily fish











Prevent hair loss and stimulate its growth with fishes fatty foods such as salmon, mackerel and herring. You omega 3 fatty acids Present in these foods have been linked to hair growth, so introduce more of these fish into your diet to keep your hair strong. And if you don’t usually consume them, you can replace them with fish oil supplements, under medical supervision.

Pumpkin











The vegetable is packed with minerals like potassium, biotin and zinc that will do wonders for your tired locks.