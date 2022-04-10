After Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kiev, UK announces shipment of military equipment to Ukraine

5 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Johnson was the first leader of the G7 countries to visit Ukraine during the conflict.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Kiev, the country’s capital.

According to the British prime minister, the visit – which was not publicly announced in advance – is a manifestation of “unconditional support” for the Ukrainian people.

Shortly after the meeting between the two leaders, the United Kingdom announced the deployment of 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine, which enters its 45th day of war against Russia.

Surprise

The first indication that Johnson was in Ukrainian territory came from a photo of the meeting with Zelensky posted by the Ukrainian Embassy in London on its Twitter account.

He is the first leader of the G7 (a group that brings together seven of the richest countries in the world, including Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy and Japan) to travel to the country during the conflict.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, were in Ukrainian territory last Friday. The chancellor of Austria, meanwhile, Karl Nehammer, also met with Zelensky this Saturday.

In a statement given after the meeting, Boris Johnson stated that “Ukraine achieved the unlikely and repelled Russian forces from the Kiev entrances, achieving one of the greatest military feats of the 21st century”.

“It is because of President Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous goals are being thwarted,” he continued.

“I made it clear today that the UK stands unconditionally with them [ucranianos] in this fight, and we are committed to the long term. We will step up our military and financial support and assemble a global alliance to put an end to this tragedy and ensure that Ukraine survives and prospers as a free and sovereign nation.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Meeting was not publicly announced in advance.

Alongside Zelensky, the prime minister added that “Ukrainians have shown the courage of a lion, but you, Volodymyr, have awakened the roar of that lion.”

Johnson also stressed that the United Kingdom and other countries that have supported Ukraine would continue to tighten economic sanctions against Moscow, including reducing consumption of Russian oil and its derivatives.

“In the last few hours I had the opportunity to get to know a little of your wonderful country. I also saw the tragic effects of war, a war without purpose, a war that was totally without purpose and unnecessary.”

A British government spokesman said “the prime minister traveled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

In a Facebook post, Andriy Sybiha, deputy chief of staff to the Ukrainian presidency, declared that “the UK is a leader in supporting Ukraine’s defense. The leader of the anti-war coalition. The leader of sanctions against the Russian aggressor.”

Zelensky called on the international community to demand an explanation from Russian forces for the missile attack carried out on Friday against a train station in the city of Kramatorsk packed with women and children, who desperately tried to flee the area. The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the attack.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, British government spokesperson says trip represents ‘demonstration of solidarity’ with Ukrainian people

Johnson’s visit to Kiev comes a day after Britain announced that it would send the equivalent of 100 million pounds worth of weapons to Ukraine.

At the time, at a press conference in Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence, the prime minister confirmed a shipment of military equipment that included Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles.

The announcement followed a call from Ukraine for more weapons as it prepares for what it hopes will be a new Russian offensive in the east of the country after Moscow withdrew its forces from Kiev.