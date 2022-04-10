After Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kiev, UK announces shipment of military equipment to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kiev

Johnson was the first leader of the G7 countries to visit Ukraine during the conflict.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Kiev, the country’s capital.

According to the British prime minister, the visit – which was not publicly announced in advance – is a manifestation of “unconditional support” for the Ukrainian people.

Shortly after the meeting between the two leaders, the United Kingdom announced the deployment of 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine, which enters its 45th day of war against Russia.

Surprise

The first indication that Johnson was in Ukrainian territory came from a photo of the meeting with Zelensky posted by the Ukrainian Embassy in London on its Twitter account.

