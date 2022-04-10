All about Redmi Note 11: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The Redmi Note 11 is a cell phone with an intermediate datasheet from Xiaomi that arrives in Brazil for a suggested price of R$ 2,599. Among the specs are the AMOLED screen, long battery life and 128GB storage. The device can be a good option for anyone focused on cost-effectiveness. Check out all the details of the Note 11 below.

The Xiaomi phone landed in Brazil in April 2022 in cosmic blue, night blue, space white and moon gray colors.

Screen Size: 6.43 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+

Display Panel: AMOLED

Camera: 50 MP Main + 8 MP Ultra Wide + 2 MP Macro + 2 MP Depth

Front camera: 13 MP

System: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Memory card: yes

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Weight: 179 grams

Dimensions: 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm

Colors: cosmic blue, night blue, space white and moon gray

Global release: January 2022

Launch price: BRL 2,599

The Redmi Note 11’s screen is 6.43 inches and works in Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). This guarantees the product a high density of pixels per inch, with a rate of around 409 ppi. The technology used by the panel is AMOLED, known for delivering deep black levels and good contrast. The display’s refresh rate is 90 Hz, which ensures smoother system animation effects and better enjoyment when consuming videos, movies or games that support the functionality.

Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch display

The design is compatible with what has been seen in the company’s latest releases. The minimal edges on the screen result in a good use of the display, which has only a small hole to house the front camera. The sides were flatter and the back has a matte finish that resembles metal, although it is made of polycarbonate.

The camera lens array is arranged in a slightly protruding frame. To avoid scratches and scratches, the company equipped the product with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display glass. The device does not have water resistance certification.

Redmi Note 11 Cameras

In advertising campaigns, the manufacturer highlights the smartphone’s photographic capacity. The Redmi Note 11 has a quadruple set of sensors on the back, which promises high-definition photos, as the main sensor has 50 MP.

The photo set of Redmi Note 11 is as follows:

50 MP main (f/1.8)

8 MP wide shot (f/2.2)

2 MP macro (f/2.2)

2 MP depth (f/2.4)

13 MP front camera (f/2.4)

The front camera of the Redmi Note 11 has 13 MP

The maximum video capture resolution is limited to Full HD at 30 frames per second, both on the front and rear camera. The device can take pictures in portrait mode with a blurred background.

The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. There are eight total cores, four for high performance with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz, plus four more for energy efficiency that reach up to 1.9 GHz.

Redmi Note 11 has a quad camera

The graphics processor (GPU) is an Adreno 610. For multitasking, the cell phone delivers 4 GB of RAM. According to Xiaomi, the model has the memory extension functionality, a feature that uses part of the internal storage to “increase” the RAM memory by 2 GB when necessary, totaling 6 GB.

The hardware should be enough to handle demanding day-to-day applications, but it will be necessary to reduce the graphics in some very advanced games to have a stutter-free gaming experience. The set is completed with the storage of 128 GB, which should serve most users well. It is possible to expand with microSD card up to 1 TB.

Redmi Note 11 has a 5,000 mAh battery that can last up to two days away from outlets

The Redmi Note 11’s battery is one of its great gimmicks. Xiaomi has equipped the model with a cell with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, which can last up to two days away from outlets, depending on use. In addition, the product box comes with a 33W fast charger, capable of taking the smartphone battery from zero to one hundred percent in less than an hour.

Another important point that indicates good energy autonomy is the intermediate processor, which has reduced consumption. It is also worth mentioning the presence of the USB-C 2.0 input to help with fast charging and data transmission.

Android version and extra features

Redmi Note 11 comes equipped with Android 11

The Redmi Note 11 comes with Android 11 out of the box, but it is expected to receive Android 12 soon. The device is one of the first to receive MIUI 13, the company’s customized interface that brings news such as smoother animations and greater stability in games thanks to improved temperature control.

The cell phone owes support to 5G – a technology that is still restricted to more expensive devices. Another important point is the absence of NFC, which makes payment by approximation impossible.

Redmi Note 11 price in Brazil