Alleged Rockstar employee reveals game image

More rumors involving Grand Theft Auto VI hit the networks

GTA V was released in 2013 and since then, the game has been taken by criticism and at the same time praise, mainly for its online version. With several updates for the public’s entertainment, a new Grand Theft Auto franchise has already been announced by Rockstar Games and is without a doubt the most anticipated game of all time. Still without much information about GTA 6, a series of rumors has been appearing on the internet, from maps to characters and scenarios that the possible game may present to fans.

When GTA 6 was announced, the franchise owner announced updates to her fans about the game in development. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know that many of you ask us about a new title in the series Grand Theft Auto. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening”.

“We want to share more information as soon as we have something to share, so stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of the entire team, we thank you for your support and look forward to taking a step into the future with you!” THE Rockstar Games is trying to bounce back from a questionable 2021 where the controversial launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition infested with bugs left a bad taste on players,” the statement read.

Now, according to the portal Viciados, an alleged employee of the Rockstar Games may have leaked an image of GTA 6 on 4Chan. In addition to the image, the alleged employee also shared some details about the game. The author states that there will be no major content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online until July 2022 and the announcement of the new franchise should take place soon after. He further states that the game will be based on a modern setting and the story will follow a chapter-based system, just like Red Dead Redemption 2.

To conclude, the alleged official also claims that the next title will be a completely different game compared to the previous titles and is being developed by a Rockstar Games different.