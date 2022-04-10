Amazon offers up to BRL 120 off Alexa-enabled devices

Amazon is offering discounts ranging from 13% to 29% on various models of Echo speakers with the Alexa assistant. Promotional prices continue until next Monday (11).

The biggest discount is for the 3rd generation Echo Dot. At the time of writing this article, the price dropped from BRL 349 to BRL 249, with the possibility of getting an even more 5% discount on cash purchases. The offer link is this: https://amzn.to/3v160gE

In the case of the 4th generation Echo Dot, Amazon offers BRL 100 off, from BRL 399 to BRL 299 (offer link). The discounted value applies to the device’s three color options: white, blue and black.

The 1st generation Echo Show, on the other hand, is R$120 cheaper: now, it costs R$779, compared to the old price of R$899 (offer link). The speaker has an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound.

Check out all the Alexa-enabled Echo device models that are currently on offer on Amazon below:

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black

BRL 299

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – White Color

BRL 299

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Blue Color

BRL 299

Echo Dot (4th generation) Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – White Color

BRL 399

Echo Dot (4th generation) Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – Blue Color

BRL 399

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation) Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – Color Black

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation) Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – White Color

BRL 779

It is worth noting that as these are promotional discounts, the values ​​can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

For other discounted products on Amazon, visit the link: https://amzn.to/3DXiyty