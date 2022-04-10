Amazon offers up to BRL 120 off Alexa-enabled devices

Amazon is offering discounts ranging from 13% to 29% on various models of Echo speakers with the Alexa assistant. Promotional prices continue until next Monday (11).
The biggest discount is for the 3rd generation Echo Dot. At the time of writing this article, the price dropped from BRL 349 to BRL 249, with the possibility of getting an even more 5% discount on cash purchases. The offer link is this: https://amzn.to/3v160gE
In the case of the 4th generation Echo Dot, Amazon offers BRL 100 off, from BRL 399 to BRL 299 (offer link). The discounted value applies to the device’s three color options: white, blue and black.
The 1st generation Echo Show, on the other hand, is R$120 cheaper: now, it costs R$779, compared to the old price of R$899 (offer link). The speaker has an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound.
Check out all the Alexa-enabled Echo device models that are currently on offer on Amazon below:
Echo Dot (4th Generation)
Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black
BRL 299
Echo Dot (4th Generation)
Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – White Color
BRL 299
Echo Dot (4th Generation)
Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Blue Color
BRL 299
Echo Dot (4th generation)
Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – White Color
BRL 399
Echo Dot (4th generation)
Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – Blue Color
BRL 399
Echo Show 8 (1st Generation)
Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – Color Black
Look
Echo Show 8 (1st Generation)
Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – White Color
BRL 779
It is worth noting that as these are promotional discounts, the values can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.
For other discounted products on Amazon, visit the link: https://amzn.to/3DXiyty
Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.