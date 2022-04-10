Apple leaks its own 35W dual USB-C charger

Last Friday (8) Apple accidentally one leaked dual charger of 35W on its official website. The publication was on the air for a short time and was later removed by the company. Because it’s a leak of the brand itself, it’s possible that Apple is planning a launch soon.

Available for a short time, accidentally leaked document reveals an adapter with two doors USB-C. The USB cable, as you would expect, is not included in this package.

This would be the first time that Apple has launched a dual adapter, and according to the 35W capacity, it would theoretically be possible to charge two iPhones simultaneously, or a smartphone and an Apple Watch, for example. The iPhone 13 Pro Max supports 27W fast charging, which means it could charge both the phone and some other lighter gadget.

Apple’s 35W charger has not yet been officially released.

Apple wants to invest in more chargers

The launch of the device makes a lot of sense, since the company was interested in expanding its line of adapters and chargers. Including, rumors pointed out that Apple would be working on GaN (gallium nitride) type chargers, which heat up less during the process and charge devices faster.

However, the file does not comment on the device being the basis of GaN, and does not even hint that it will actually be released. Even though it is an “official leak”, it is necessary to wait for a formal announcement from Apple about the charger, and until then everything is just speculation.