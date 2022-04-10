Argentina and USA collect Kinder chocolate

THIAGO BETHÔNICO

(FOLHAPRESS) – Ferrero, an Italian confectionery group, decided to extend the recall of some Kinder brand chocolates to the United States and Argentina due to suspected salmonella contamination. Only products made at the Arlon factory in Belgium, which is linked to the start of the outbreak in Europe, were recalled.

In Brazil, the company does not intend to take a similar decision. Although the Kinder Egg sold in the country is imported from Argentina, no batch of Belgian origin is sold here.

“The voluntary recall that has been carried out in Argentina refers only to the product Kinder mini eggs, imported from the Arlon factory, in Belgium, and are part of a specific batch. These products are not sold by Ferrero in Brazil”, said the group, in a note sent to Folha.

The company says it voluntarily sought out Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to clarify the facts. Sought for comment, the municipality said it had been informed by Ferrero that none of the propagated batches came to Brazil.

The episode began Monday, when Ferrero voluntarily recalled Kinder Surprise Egg products in the UK after being informed of a possible link between chocolate and 63 reported cases of salmonella – including in several children.

Throughout the week, the Italian manufacturer requested the return in several European countries that also receive batches from the Belgian factory: Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

On Thursday (7), the United States joined the list. According to Ferrero, there are no confirmed cases of salmonella in the country so far, and no other Kinder products are affected by the recall.

In the case of Argentina, the Inal (National Food Institute) reported that the company decided to withdraw, as a precaution, the batches of Kinder Mini Eggs with expiration dates between July 11 and October 21 next.

“The measure was taken after the international incident that took place at the Ferrero factory in Arlon, to preserve the tranquility and safety of consumers in our country while the investigation continues at the local level,” it said in a statement.

Ferrero said it is working closely with distributors and retailers in both countries to ensure the products are no longer available for purchase.

“We deeply regret this situation. Food safety, quality and care have been at our core since the company was founded. This serious event strikes at the heart of what we stand for and we will take all necessary steps to preserve the full trust of our consumers,” he said.

AUTHORITIES CLOSE FACTORY THAT ORIGINATED OUTBREAK

This Friday (8), the Belgian food safety agency (Afsca) announced the closure of the Kinder factory in Arlon, Belgium. According to the agency, Ferrero provided incomplete information about the case.

“After investigations, we found that the information provided by Ferrero is incomplete. The Agency withdraws the production authorization from the Ferrero factory in Arlon,” he said.

In the statement, the health authority also said it had confirmed the link between the cases of contamination and the factory – which was ratified by Ferrero.

“Thanks to collaboration with various food safety and public health authorities in Europe, Ferrero has arrived at new data showing genotype matching between reported cases of salmonella contamination in Europe and at the factory in Arlon, Belgium,” said the company.

In this context, Ferrero is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium.

The recall which started as a preventive measure and which refers to products made in Belgium is being implemented together with trading partners from all destination countries for relevant batches of the entire production of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons made in Arlon, Belgium.

The factory will only reopen after being certified by the authorities. Only Kinder products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium are affected by this recall. All other Kinder products and other Ferrero products are unaffected.

Brazil is not involved in the recall of Kinder products made in Belgium.



We deeply regret this situation. Food safety, quality and care have been at our core since the company was founded. This serious event goes to the heart of what we stand for and we will take all necessary steps to preserve the full confidence of our consumers.

