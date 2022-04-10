As bombings rise, Ukraine urges more people to leave eastern part of the country







Destroyed train station in Sumy region of northern Ukraine Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

With the arrival of more russian forces and increase in bombings in recent daysthe governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, warned this Saturday, 9, that more people need to leave the region in the east of Ukraine. According to him, about 30% of residents still remain in towns and villages across the region and have been asked to leave their homes.

“They (Russia) are building up forces for an offensive and we see that the number of bombings has increased,” Gaidai told public television.

Ukraine has increasingly warned that Putin plans to step up attacks in the east and south of the country after withdrawing his troops from areas north of the capital Kiev.

The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to send tens of thousands of troops to eastern Ukraine.

The country’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said ten humanitarian corridors had been agreed for the departure of people across the country, including for people to leave the southern port of Mariupol by private transport.

With its strategic location on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, Mariupol has been hit by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it transported more than eighty residents of the left bank district of Mariupol on Friday, 8th, as reported by Russian news agency RIA.

“All people were taken to safe places,” the agency quoted in a ministry statement. “Residents who suffered bombing received qualified medical help from the Russian military,” he added. THE Reutershowever, could not immediately verify this.

Moscow he denied targeting civilians in what he calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” his neighbour.

On the other hand, the Ukraine and its western allies call it an unfounded pretext for war.

Air raid sirens sounded in cities in eastern Ukraine, which has become the focus of Russian military action in recent weeks after a withdrawal from areas near Kiev.



















Attack on train station

At least 52 civilians trying to evacuate from a train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine were killed in a missile attack on Friday. The city’s mayor, Oleksander Honcharenko, who estimated that at least 4,000 people were gathered there at the time, said on Saturday that two more deaths had been recorded.

The attack took place at a time when Ukrainian authorities in the eastern regions ask civilians to withdraw from cities as soon as possible.

Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24, forced more than 4 million people to flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities to rubble.

The civilian casualties triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular for the deaths in the town of Bucha, which until last week was occupied by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian President, Volodmyr Zelensky,called for a “firm global response” to Friday’s missile attack on a train station packed with women, children and the elderly in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, a hub for civilians fleeing the east.

The attack left pieces of bloodstained clothing, toys and damaged luggage strewn across the station platform.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied responsibility, saying in a statement that the missiles that hit the station were used only by Ukraine and that the Russian armed forces Russia had no designated targets in Kramatorsk on Friday.

Russian state television described the attack as a “bloody provocation” by Ukraine.

In Washington, a senior defense official said the United States does not accept Russian denial and believes Russian forces fired a short-range ballistic missile in the attack. / Reuters