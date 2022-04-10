At least 132 people were tortured in Makariv, says Kiev

At least 132 civilian bodies found in mass graves or on the streets of Makariv, which is close to Bucha, had “signs of torture”, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Crimes cannot yet be independently checked.







Makariv was yet another city that was under Russian control for more than 30 days. Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“This is yet another monstrous new war crime,” the account said. The town was another one to return to Ukrainian control in recent days after Russia stopped attacks on cities near the capital Kiev.

Still according to rescuers, it is possible that many people are under the rubble of the houses and buildings destroyed in the Russian attacks. The Defense Ministry estimates that half of Makariv was completely razed to the ground.

In an interview with the ANSA envoy to the city, Mayor Vadano Tokar stated that, so far, 133 deaths have been confirmed.

“There are different types of torture on the bodies. Corpses with their hands tied and at least two cases of women raped and then murdered, one of which was beheaded,” he pointed out.

During its visit to Makariv, ANSA also spoke to locals about the more than 30 days of Russian occupation and heard that, in some cases, the Russian military threw grenades at places of refuge because they did not want civilians hiding.

Others reported that there were shots from helicopters against cars of citizens passing through the streets.

It is suspected that the soldiers who controlled the locality are from the same groups that acted in Bucha, a city that became known worldwide because of the hundreds of civilian bodies dumped on the streets or in mass graves in parks. .