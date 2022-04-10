Bet365 offline today? Betting site faces instability | Internet

Bet365 betting site is offline this Saturday (9). Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors the operation of online services, indicates that the problems started around 1:15 pm. Complaints related to instability already accumulate more than 2,500 notifications. Apparently, the drop is due to the large volume of traffic generated after the start of the Grand National, a thoroughbred steeplechase horse race that has taken place since the 19th century in Aintree, England.

Bet365 has not yet commented on the issue on its official channels. However, in response to users who complained on Twitter, the company sent the following response: “We are aware of the issues and are working on a fix as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Bet365 betting site is down this Saturday (9) — Photo: Reproduction/bet365

When trying to enter the betting platform, users are faced with the message “Error 1009: Access is denied”. Just below, there is the information that the owner of the website “www.bet365.com” has banned the country or region where your IP address is from accessing the page.

Others, in turn, see the message “You are now in the queue. Thank you for your patience.” In this case, the site reports that it is experiencing a traffic overload and is therefore using a virtual queue to limit the number of hits.

Data from Google Trends, a tool that tracks high searches on the Internet, indicates that there was a sudden increase in queries for terms such as “Bet365 down today”, “what happened to Bet365” in the last few hours. Searches for “Bet365 banned” also grew, indicating that users were suspicious of the ban on the betting platform from Brazil.

Bet365 is offline, as shown by the graph of notifications registered by Downdetector — Photo: Reproduction/Downdetector

The instability at Bet365 reverberated on Twitter. On the microblog, users expressed concern about the possibility of losing money from their bets. “If these Bet365 guys gnawed at my money I’m going to be very upset,” commented one netizen. Others reacted to the instability in a good-natured way. “Bet365 is down… I don’t know if I’m sad that I don’t make money, or happy that I don’t lose,” posted one user.

What happened to Bet365?

The betting site began to face instabilities after the start of the Grand National, a thoroughbred steeplechase race that has been taking place since the 19th century in Aintree, England. It is an event that intensely moves the betting market. The dispute affected not only Bet365 but also other betting sites in England such as SkyBet, Ladbrokes and William Hill.

Error 1009 is displayed when trying to access the Bet365 website — Photo: Playback/Bet365

In Brazil, instability led many users to believe that the Bet365 platform was banned in Brazil. That’s because the error message displayed when trying the site tells you that the owner has banned the country or region your IP address is in. Bet365’s problem, however, is global, not local. Apparently, the site’s intermediary server misinterpreted the error code, in a generic way, but the site should be re-established soon.

Some users even have access to a waiting list to enter the site. This was the mechanism that the betting platform found to decrease the number of users on the site and alleviate the overhead.

Bet365 created a queue to alleviate server overload — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

With information from Independent

