Boris Johnson goes to Kiev in ‘solidarity’ with Ukraine

posted on 04/09/2022 13:55



(credit: Stringer / UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kiev on Saturday to demonstrate British “solidarity” with Ukraine, which for more than six weeks has resisted the invasion of Russian troops, Downing Street reported.

Johnson went to Ukraine “to meet in person with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, in a gesture of solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and with the intention of “presenting a new package of financial and military aid” for this Eastern European country, a spokesman for the British premier said.

Shortly before, a member of Zelensky’s cabinet posted a photo on Facebook in which Johnson is seen wearing a dark suit, sitting opposite Zelensky, wearing the khaki shirt he has worn in public appearances since the beginning of the war.

“Britain leads the military support of Ukraine, leads the anti-war coalition, leads the sanctions against the Russian aggressor,” wrote Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Sybiha.

On Friday, Zelensky received the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen visited with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and the leader of the Slovak government, Eduardo Heger, the city of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, where dozens of corpses appeared in civilian clothes after being occupied by the troops for weeks. .

Johnson is the first head of state or government of G7 powers to travel to Kiev since the invasion began on February 24. This group of advanced economies is formed by the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.