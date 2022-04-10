Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kiev amid escalating Russian offensive







Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Johnson attend a meeting in Kiev Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands before a meeting as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kiev, Ukraine, on April 9, 2022. photo: Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kiev on Saturday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The information was confirmed by the Ukrainian presidency, which did not disclose details about the meeting.

Through Twitter, Johnson posted an image with the Ukrainian leader and a text in which he states that “we are establishing a new package of financial and military aid that is a testament to our commitment to the country’s fight against Russia’s barbaric campaign.” .

The prime minister also said that his surprise visit was intended to “give a demonstration of unwavering support to the people of Ukraine”.

The surprise visit comes the day after an attack on the Kramatorsk train station in Donetsk. At least 50 people died and more than 80 were injured after two missiles hit the site, according to Ukrainian officials.

Johnson is the first head of state from G7 powers to go to Ukraine since the Russian-led war began on February 24. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and the European bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell met with Zelensky yesterday.

The United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States have led the move to apply tough sanctions against Moscow to try to stop the war in the European country. In addition, these countries send weapons to the Ukrainians to defend themselves from Russian attacks. (*With information from Ansa.)



