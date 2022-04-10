Boris Johnson promises armored vehicles and more weapons to Ukraine on surprise visit to Kiev

British PM says Ukrainian resistance against Vladimir Putin’s invasion is ‘the greatest feat of the 21st century’

On a surprise visit to Kiev, capital of Ukrainethis Saturday, 9, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonpromised military aid to Volodymyr Zelensky, president of the country. Johnson offered 120 armored vehicles and new missile systems against ships and called the Ukrainian resistance against Vladimir Putin’s invasion “the greatest feat of the 21st century”. “Thanks to President Zelensky’s decisive leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people, Putin’s monstrous plans were foiled,” he said. AFP. Johnson’s visit to Kiev was not announced by the British government. On his Twitter account, the prime minister said that the visit took place “in a show of unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” and that the military aid is “proof of our commitment to the fight against the barbaric campaign of the Ukraine”. Russia“.

Boris Johnson’s trip comes as Russia prepares for new offensives in eastern Ukraine and is the first by a head of state or government of G7 powers since the Russian invasion began. In addition, there is a climate of tension against Vladimir Putin after the massacre of civilians in Bucha, which Johnson called a “war crime” and a heavy bombing on Friday, 8, of a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, which was full of civilians waiting for an opportunity to leave the region, and it killed at least 52 people, including children. This Saturday, Zelensky raised the tone and demanded a “harsh global response” after the bombing and classified it as another war crime committed by Russia. All the world’s efforts will be directed at establishing every minute who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who carried it, who gave the command and how this attack was agreed.”