Cargo plane breaks in two on emergency landing in Costa Rica

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – A cargo plane broke up this Thursday (7th) while making an emergency landing at Juan Santamaría International Airport, 25 kilometers from the Costa Rican capital, San José. The casualty-free accident caused the terminal to temporarily close, officials said.

“The two people [que estavam a bordo] they are fine,” Héctor Chaves, head of the Costa Rican Fire Department, told reporters. One of them, according to the company, underwent medical examinations just in case.

The accident happened at 10:24 am (local time, 13:24 GMT), when a Boeing-757 of the German delivery company DHL that had taken off from the Costa Rican airport bound for Guatemala was forced to return due to a mechanical failure.

According to official information, the crew of the aircraft, with Panamanian registration, alerted the local authorities about hydraulic problems, which forced it to return to the airport 25 minutes after take-off.

During the emergency landing, the plane ended up skidding off the runway; the movement caused the tail to separate from the body. One of the wings also ended up breaking.

After the accident, a blue puddle was seen on the runway, as well as smoke. According to the firefighters, this was due to the loss of hydraulic fluid and the heating of the wheels due to difficulty in braking.

The terminal was reopened only after 3:30 pm local time. The closure of operations affected, according to the concessionaire Aeris, 8,500 passengers and at least 57 flights, between commercial and cargo.

Teams from the airport and from DHL itself mobilized to remove parts from the aircraft. “The accident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with authorities to determine what happened,” a company spokesperson said.

Boeing, according to the Reuters news agency, at first directed the Costa Rican authorities to answer for the episode.

