Check out 7 ways to lose weight fast and safely

Losing weight fast is the wish of many people who have more body fat than they would like. However, betting on aggressive methods can be dangerous for health, in addition to being an unsustainable measure.

That’s why, with the help of chef Renato Caleffi, an expert in organic and functional gastronomy, we’ve separated seven tips to lose weight quickly and safely. Check out:

1. Decrease gluten: Gluten inflames and causes bloating

2. Reduce dairy. They also inflame, and inflammation leads to weight gain.

3. Avoid industrialized products. Prioritize natural foods, without labels and that are found, for example, in an open market

4. Ingest anti-inflammatory ingredients. The consequence of inflammation is weight gain. Thus, anti-inflammatory ingredients such as spices, turmeric, girl’s finger pepper and antioxidants in general are very important.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Losing weight in a healthy way is not something that happens overnight. It is necessary to have a good habit of life, exercise, maintain a good diet, have persistence and, of course, patience.Francesco Carta photographer/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss However, when combined with good practices, certain foods can help with weight loss thanks to their high fiber content and/or thermogenic and anti-inflammatory power.Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss These foods are those capable of fighting fluid retention, improving intestinal transit, accelerating metabolism or helping to burn calories.iStock ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Avocado, despite being caloric, is rich in good fats, has anti-inflammatory properties and is a food that encourages slower digestion. Therefore, it is a fruit that helps to prolong the body’s satietyIrene Kredenets/ Unsplash ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Pepper is another food that aids in weight loss. By raising the body temperature and being able to increase the heart rate, peppers make us burn more caloriesPriscila Zambotto/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Salmon is one of the foods that prolongs the feeling of satiety. In addition to being a great source of protein, it also contains anti-inflammatory fatty acids.Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Green apple is one of the most suitable fruits for those looking for foods that help with weight loss. In addition to containing little sugar, compared to other types of apples, it is also rich in pectin, which helps in reducing cholesterol and good digestive function.Inacio Pires / EyeEm/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss In addition to having a thermogenic effect, eggs have 6 grams of protein per serving. When consumed in the morning, they promote satiety for several hours a day.Laurie Ambrose/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Despite being caloric, coconut brings a feeling of satiety, is rich in good fats and provides energy to the body faster than other types of fat.HD Connelly/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Broccoli, kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and arugula, cruciferous vegetables, are low-calorie and powerful sources of fiber.Sam Barnes/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Chicken breast is an excellent source of protein and is low in fat and calories.Arx0nt/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss According to experts, apple cider vinegar prolongs the feeling of satiety and helps control insulin levels in the body. There are two ways to consume this food: putting it in a salad or diluting it in water and taking it before meals.Aniko Hobel/Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss Red berries are another great asset. They have rejuvenating properties, act in reducing inflammation and blood pressure levels, are rich in antioxidants and delicious. Strawberry, cherry, red currants and blueberries are some examples.Olivia Bell Photography/ Getty Images ***foods-that-help-in-weight-loss To be able to see the numbers decreasing on the scale and ensure good health, be sure to seek professional advice 0

5. Substitute bread for roots. Instead of buying bread at the bakery (contains gluten) with turkey breast (industrialized), the suggestion is to eat roots such as yam, yam and cassava. In addition to using olive oil or tahini as an accompaniment in place of butter (dairy).

Read the complete list at SportLife, partner of metropolises.