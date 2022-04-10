China calls US criticism of Covid confinement in Shanghai ‘unfounded’ | World

China called this Sunday (10) “baseless accusations” the United States’ criticism of its policy against covid-19, after, due to the confinement imposed in Shanghai, Washington decided to let some of its personnel leave this metropolis.

The “zero covid” policy, which Beijing defends, is being put to the test due to an outbreak of covid in Shanghai, which has caused about 100,000 cases and led the authorities to decree a confinement for its 25 million inhabitants, who complain of lack of food.

On Saturday, the US Embassy in China said it would allow non-essential personnel to leave the consulate in Shanghai “due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases and the impact of restrictions”. The department also criticized the measures to contain the virus, calling them “arbitrary”.

In response, Beijing expressed “its displeasure and its firm opposition to the baseless accusations by the United States about China’s epidemic control policy,” according to a statement released Saturday by the foreign ministry.

“It should be noted that China’s epidemic control policy is scientific and effective,” said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.