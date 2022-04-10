Chinese healthcare system faces challenges with omicron variant outbreak

China is facing the worst Covid-19 outbreak of the pandemic, which has led authorities to confine millions of people and prepare beds for emergency hospitalizations, putting pressure on the health system, especially in Shanghai.

The country applies the “covid zero” strategy, which consists of doing everything possible to prevent more cases, which involves testing a large part of the population and isolating thousands of people in special centers or hospitals.

+Theft leads to ‘race’ to lock down the Pix

As a result, the health system in Shanghai, the main center of this wave due to the variant omicron, is expanding its capacity to the limit to ensure simultaneously testing, isolation of those infected and treatment of patients who do not have covid.

Below is a list of the main challenges facing China:

– Vaccination rate –

By mid-March, 1.2 billion people had received at least two doses of vaccines, that is, 90% of the population.

So far, only half of the Chinese have received a booster dose.

An additional difficulty is the protection of the older population. In the group of people over 80 years old, only half received two doses.

In mainland China, so far, only Chinese vaccines are authorized, although the authorities have given the green light under certain “conditions” for the use of the anti-Covid pill Paxlovid, from pharmaceutical Pfizer.

According to several studies, Chinese vaccines are less effective, on average, than other compounds, despite offering protection against severe cases.

– Pressure in hospitals –

The Chinese healthcare system has improved in recent years, but it has to cope with a shortage of staff and an aging population.

According to the Ministry of Health, China has only 2.9 general practitioners per 10,000 inhabitants. By comparison, the UK has the same number of doctors per 1,000 people.

There are also regions that are better provided than others.

Researchers at the prestigious Peking University have warned that the country could face a “huge outbreak” that would collapse the healthcare system if restrictions are eased, as Europe and the United States have done.

– Differences between the countryside and the city –

Although poverty has been dramatically reduced in the country in recent decades, very marked differences between cities and rural areas in access to health still persist.

State-of-the-art medicine, the most experienced doctors and the best hospitals are found in large cities where residents have a range of options between public centers and private clinics.

– The health system and the “covid zero” strategy –

Shanghai is the most developed city in the country, so it is surprising that it is facing so many difficulties in the face of the health crisis and has problems finding beds to isolate the infected.

According to authorities, 130,000 are available or will be available in the next few days.

About 40,000 were installed at the National Exhibition Center and Congress in Shanghai.

In most cases they welcome asymptomatic people.

On the other hand, confined city dwellers complain about the lack of access to fresh food and hospital care in case of emergencies.

According to Chinese media, at least two asthmatic people died after not receiving care in hospitals because they did not have a negative Covid test.

About 38,000 health workers and 2,000 military personnel from other parts of the country were sent to Shanghai to help with health care and food distribution.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat