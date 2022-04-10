Classic PSOne games are “expiring” on PS3 accounts

On the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita, it was possible to buy classic PSOne games, a feature very well used by the nostalgic. However, a recent problem is bothering gamers: classic games are “expiring”, becoming completely inaccessible.

Games like Chrono Cross, Final Fantasy VI, Chrono Trigger, Rune Factory: Oceans, and Final Fantasy Origins are found in user accounts as “expired” with an expiration date of December 31, 1969. Twitter user Christopher Foose revealed the situation:

So did @PlayStation expire the PSOne Classics versions of #ChronoCross and #Chrono Trigger by setting the date on new downloads to 12/31/1969? This is preventing me from playing my purchased copies on Vita and PS3. @ModernVintageG @dark1x pic.twitter.com/wxRebNIZWh — Christopher Foose (@FooseTV) April 8, 2022

The player contacted Sony support, backed up the files, uninstalled and reinstalled the game, but none of the actions resolved the issue.

The Kotaku website pointed out that the only plausible explanation is related to the Unix Era, such as an arbitrary date that early engineers assigned to the beginning of the operating system’s lifespan. A problem or bug on Sony’s servers may have changed the default expiration date to the Unix era.

For now, Sony has not commented on the matter, but it could be something difficult to happen because the supports for the platforms in question have been reduced in recent years.

Classic games will be on the new PS Plus

While it is no longer possible to buy classic games as it was back in the days of PS3 and PS Vita, Sony has confirmed that a catalog of PS1, PS2 and PSP titles will be available on the new PlayStation Plus. Know more!