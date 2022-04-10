Collision with asteroid gave the moon two distinct sides

posted on 04/09/2022 06:00



(credit: JACK GUEZ)

The face the Moon shows the Earth looks very different from the one it hides on its far side. The closest is characterized by the vast remnants of ancient lava flows. The other, full of craters, is virtually diverse, with fewer visible spots and a different chemical composition. It is one of the oldest mysteries about the natural satellite.

Now, researchers have a new explanation for the two-faced Moon. A new study published in the journal Science Advances shows that the asymmetries are related to a colossal impact that took place thousands of years ago. The force of the collision with the asteroid formed a huge cloud of heat that spread through the lunar interior. This plume would have carried some materials, such as heat-producing elements, to the side closest to Earth. In turn, the concentration of these compounds contributed to volcanism, a phenomenon that gave rise to the visible plains.

The differences between the near and far sides of the Moon were revealed in the 1960s by the Soviet Luna missions and the US Apollo program. While discrepancies in volcanic deposits are easy to see, future missions would also reveal asymmetries in geochemical composition.

The near side is home to a compositional anomaly known as the Procellarum Kreep (PKT) terrain — a concentration of potassium (K), rare earth elements (REE), and phosphorus (P), as well as heat producers such as thorium. Kreep appears to be concentrated in and around Oceanus Procellarum, the largest of the nearby volcanic plains, but is sparse elsewhere on the Moon.

Some scientists suspected a connection between PKT and nearby lava flows, but the question of why this set of elements was concentrated on the side facing Earth remained. The new study provides an explanation that is connected to the South Pole-Aitken basin, which, at 13km deep and 2,500km in diameter, is the second largest known impact crater in the Solar System.





Dynamics

“We know that big impacts like the one that formed the South Pole-Aitken generated a lot of heat,” said Matt Jones, a postdoctoral candidate at Brown University and the study’s lead author. “The question is how this heat affects the Moon’s interior dynamics. What we show is that, under any plausible conditions, at the moment the bay formed, these heat-producing elements ended up concentrating on the near side. We believe that this contributed to the melting of the mantle that produced the lava flows seen on the surface.”

For the study, the researchers performed computer simulations of how the heat generated by a giant impact would alter convection patterns within the Moon and how this could redistribute Kreep material in the lunar mantle. This terrain is believed to represent the last part of the mantle to solidify after lunar formation.

As such, it likely formed the outermost layer of the mantle, just below the crust. Models of the lunar interior suggest that the latter should have been more or less evenly distributed below the surface. But the new model shows that the expected phenomenon would be interrupted by the heat plume from the asteroid impact.

According to the model, the Kreep material would have driven the heat wave emanating from the impact zone. As the plume spread beneath the Moon’s crust, material was eventually delivered to the near side. The team then ran simulations for different scenarios, from a direct hit to a graze. While each produced different calorific patterns, mobilizing the chemical elements to varying degrees, they all created concentrations of the compounds on the near side, consistent with the observed anomaly between the two sides of the moon.

The researchers say the work provides a credible explanation for one of the Moon’s most enduring mysteries. “How the PKT formed is arguably the most significant open question in lunar science,” Jones said. “And the South Pole-Aitken impact is one of the most significant events in lunar history. This work brings those two things together, and I think our results are really exciting.”

100% private mission to the space station



credit: AFP

Three businessmen and a former astronaut took off yesterday, propelled by a SpaceX rocket, on the first completely private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where they will stay for more than a week. The trip began at 11:17 am (12:17 pm GMT) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Since 2000, several civilians have traveled to the ISS. Russia, for example, last year sent a film crew and a Japanese billionaire. But they all did so on Soyuz rockets and accompanied by cosmonauts. This time, it is the company Axiom Space that organized the trip, in collaboration with SpaceX and the North American Space Agency (NASA), which was paid for the use of its station.

The commander of the mission, called Ax-1, is Hispanic-American Michael López-Alegría, a former astronaut who has been on the ISS. The other team members paid millions of dollars to board. The role of the pilot is occupied by the American Larry Connor, owner of a real estate company. Also on board are Canadian Mark Pathy, head of an investment firm, and former pilot Eytan Stibbe, co-founder of an investment fund.

The group will have a full agenda, with about 25 scientific experiments to be carried out, focused on areas such as aging and heart health. “The experiments I’m doing, from Canadian universities and research institutes, probably couldn’t be carried out in space without this mission,” Pathy said. It is for this reason, among others, that Ax-1 members reject the description of space tourists. “I think it’s important to differentiate special tourists from private astronauts,” emphasizes Connor. The Dragon capsule is expected to dock today, around 7:45 am (8:45 am GMT).