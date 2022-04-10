Confucio Moura warns of the indiscriminate use of antidepressant drugs and says that the situation has become a case of public health

After almost two years without using the Federal Senate Tribune, Senator Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO) returned to speak at the Plenary of the House this Thursday (07), and in this first face-to-face demonstration, he addressed the issue related to the health area. and warned of the indiscriminate use of antidepressant drugs by the Brazilian population.

Before, the parliamentarian made a small retrospect of how, in the past, parents and grandparents treated people when they had insomnia, when they were nervous, when they had an annoyance at home. According to him, chamomile tea, lemon balm tea, a good conversation, a story and people would calm down were always recommended.

According to the senator, nowadays, in the annals of drug sales, the exorbitant amount of calming drugs, antidepressants used by the Brazilian people can be raised. “It is frightening the number of people today dependent on the use of sleeping pills! This is already a public health problem!”, he warned.

Confucio Moura, who is a trained doctor, recalled that medicines are intended to fight diseases, but they are causing diseases and no one returns to the usual uses of “home remedies” widely used in the past. “These antidepressants, including Rivotril, diazepines and many other drugs that are widely used today, soon – soon – cause dependence and people become like zombies at night,” he said.

The senator said the typical example of quick and easy addiction is Zolpidem. “In the case of Zolpidem, the person takes a medicine at night to help sleep, to reconcile sleep; tomorrow, take two; in a little while, five; After a while, he takes 20 pills at night and wanders around the house, talking to the past, to ancestors, parents, grandparents as if they were there,” he lamented.

Especially after the pandemic, there was a significant increase in the use of these “medicines”, said the parliamentarian and also observed, even in schools, with the return to face-to-face classes, the rate of violence that is happening. Confucius said there is a need, and the Education Commission is already arranging public hearings with experts to discuss the situation of children returning to school. “Unaccustomed to socializing with colleagues, aggressiveness, hostility and lack of camaraderie have been the tonic verified by teachers and school directors”, he said.

Finally, he spoke of the records of domestic violence that culminated in the high rate of femicides recorded in the country’s public security statistics.

Photo: Agência Senado