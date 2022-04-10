Covid-19: Chinese city creates hospital to isolate pets from positive owners – 09/04/2022

With the increase in cases of SARS-Cov-2 in China, many dogs and cats end up abandoned when their owners get sick and are sent to collective isolation centers. To solve the problem, the prefecture of the city of Shenzhen, in southeastern China, has just announced the opening of the first quarantine hospital for pets.

The announcement of the end of the construction of the first isolation center for dogs and cats in China went viral on the country’s social networks and registered, on different platforms, more than 150 million views. The success was reflected in the press, which supports the proposal, and recalls that “companion animals are not toys, which we can throw away, but companions for life.”

The opening of the hospital of about 8,500 m2, located in the district of Guangming, coincides with the brutal death of a dog of the Corgi breed, the favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, this Wednesday (6). The dog tried to follow the truck that was taking its owners, positive for Covid-19, to one of the quarantine centers in Beijing and was clubbed to death by the Health Surveillance agent.

The shocking images went viral on social media and the episode began to be cited as an example of the debatable “Zero Covid” strategy adopted by China and other Asian countries, which consists of preventing the spread of the virus at any cost. Beijing adopts strict prevention and isolation measures, even separating negative parents from infected children.

This is not the first time that a domestic animal has been killed in China by the Health Surveillance during the pandemic. In September 2021, three cats were euthanized in the northeast of the country, after the isolation of their owner, who tested positive. The news was reported by the newspaper Le Global Times.

A month later, a poodle dog was also killed with an iron bar by Public Health agents who monitor Covid cases and “detain” positive patients. Its owner, isolated at home, watched the scene through security cameras installed in the residence.

The acts of cruelty involving animals ended up reverberating throughout the country, which begins to question the government’s strategy. With the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant, which is more contagious and difficult to control, populations of entire cities are being kept “trapped” by the government, in an attempt to reduce the circulation of the virus. Companion animals are also subject to the rules and cannot go out for a walk, for example.

fear of networks

Chinese authorities exercise real vigilance on social media and reactions involving the treatment of animals have not gone unnoticed.

Virologist Lu Hongzhou, quoted by the newspaper People’s Dailyrecalled that, until now, no infected animal had transmitted SARS-Cov-2 to a human, which in principle would not justify the separation.

According to the official press, the city of Shenzhen was the one that better managed the wave of the omicron than Shanghai. The construction of the hospital for the quarantine of animals is, therefore, seen as another example of management. The center’s capacity, however, is limited, as the site can only accommodate 300 patients.

A similar initiative was launched in the Futian district, also in the Shenzhen region, after the discovery of a focus of spread in a neighborhood where many pets live. According to official data, 22,000 dogs are registered in the city.