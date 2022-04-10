Eating too much tomato causes this reaction in the body; see what it is

THE tomato is a fruit that is a figurine marked on the Brazilian dish. Vegetables are versatile and combine with a wide variety of other foods. But it is necessary to be careful with its exaggerated consumption, capable of provoking unpleasant reactions to our body.

What happens is, consume tomato in abundance, in an exaggerated way, ends up triggering serious problems. And those who suffer the most from this result are people with a preexisting disease such as ulcers, inflammatory disorders, those who have undergone an operation on the digestive system, with ulcers and heartburn. But does not stop there!

What happens to our body if we eat too much tomato every day?

According to the Diet Body Coach portal, the daily and excess consumption of tomatoes in food causes an increase in the amount of uric acid in the blood. The result of this is the appearance of crystals in the kidneys, which can disrupt the functioning of the organs.

It is important to note that a high level of uric acid does not represent a disorder. However, the kidneys’ difficulty in eliminating it from the body can pose a future problem.

For all these reasons, it is important that the consumption of food, like so many others, is moderate and balanced. In the case of those who suffer from some of the health problems mentioned above, the tip is to seek the follow-up of a doctor to avoid possible complications.