Elections in France: As radical right candidate is eating away at Macron’s favoritism

Daniela Fernandes

From Paris to BBC News Brazil

4 hours ago

Credit, AFP photo caption, Marine Le Pen moderated her speech and changed her program to attract voters

In the final stretch of the French presidential election campaign in April, with the first round on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron, touted as a favorite for several months, has been suffering a progressive erosion in the polls, while the radical right candidate Marine Le Pen registers steady progression.

The difference between the two in voting intentions in the second round, on April 24, which was 16 to 22 percentage points in mid-March, has now fallen sharply to four to six points, according to some opinion polls, something that never seen in relation to a party of the radical right in a presidential vote.

Until recently, these French elections seemed to have no suspense in relation to the likely victory of Macron, who has been leading the polls for several months. They indicate that the second round should be contested again, as in 2017, between Macron and Le Pen, of the Rassemblement National (National Group, formerly the National Front). But now, with the considerable reduction of the difference between the two, within the margin of error of voting intentions, the political scenario has changed, reinforcing the idea that the final result may not be what was expected.

Le Pen came to be strongly weakened at the end of last year with the emergence of the candidacy of Éric Zemmour, a controversial journalist with an extremist speech who accumulates lawsuits in court for inciting racial and religious hatred and who attracted part of Le Pen’s electorate.

The candidate of the Rassemblement National then changed the focus of her campaign, leaving strong party themes such as immigration, Islam and security, which remain radical, in the background, to focus her speeches and projects on economic issues of interest to the French in general, mainly linked to purchasing power, the main concern of the electorate in this campaign, especially due to the high inflation.

One of the measures of her program with strong appeal to the population in the current situation is the reduction of the tax equivalent to ICMS from 20% to 5.5% on energy (fuels, electricity and gas), which she considers as “first-rate products necessity”. Le Pen also plans to index pensions to inflation, increase the salaries of teachers, health professionals and workers who earn up to three minimum wages, in this case with the exemption of social charges, in addition to tax exemption for young people up to 30 years old.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Radical right-wing National Front party has been growing for a few years

While the party, founded by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, has for decades been considered a radical right-wing acronym in France, Marine Le Pen has tempered her speech and changed her program to appeal to voters who traditionally vote for left-wing parties. In 2017, she had already won 39% of the workers’ vote in France. In this election, she included in her program social measures, the improvement of public services and the defense of a protective state, which are strong marks of the left.

Already President Macron – who officially declared his candidacy only in early March, on the eve of the deadline, and refused to participate in debates with rivals before the first round, which did not take place – announced some projects considered quite unpopular. One of them is the increase in the minimum age for retirement from the current 62 to 65 years. Another measure that has been heavily criticized is the requirement for those who receive the benefit of a minimum income (given to two million people) to work 15 to 20 hours a month. This aid is given to people who are no longer entitled to receive unemployment insurance.

The way the campaign has been carried out is also totally different between the two candidates. “Le Pen has been campaigning actively and outreaching voters in rural areas and on the outskirts of large urban centers, rather than large rallies with supporters,” says Mathieu Gallard, director of research at the Ipsos institute.

Macron, until then comfortable in the position of great favorite, opted mainly for conversations with newspaper readers or voters invited by politicians close to the president, in addition to videos at rallies of his party and on social networks. For some, he preferred not to take the risk of campaigning. He even declined an invitation to participate in the France 2 channel Elysée 2022 last week, in which he would be interviewed. He was the only one of the 12 candidates (split into two programs) who did not participate.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Macron gained several points in the polls. The French president has had numerous phone contacts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine. But that initial effect on voting intentions in favor of Macron has faded. The French are apparently more concerned about the economic consequences of the conflict.

Even if the various international engagements linked to Ukraine have given the president visibility in recent weeks, it has also prevented him from campaigning and contributed to his seeming distant from the French, despite his slogan “Macron with you”.

The president tried to correct this in the final stretch of the campaign by making appearances in some localities. “While the management of the war benefited Macron, it ceased to be a strength for him because, while his opponents went out in public and debated, he was out of it,” says Brice Teinturier, director general of the Ipsos institute.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Emmanuel Macron is still the favorite in contention

Incognitos

On the eve of the first round, almost a third of French voters are still undecided. Another unknown that could change the outcome of the vote is the abstention rate, estimated at around 20%, according to polls. Some experts predict she could beat the record set in 2002 (28.4%), when Marine Le Pen’s father made it to the second round surprising expectations.

Workers, farmers and less-skilled workers in general are the most likely to abstain from voting, according to polls. It is an electorate that tends to vote more for Marine Le Pen.

According to the latest polls, Macron leads the first round with 26% to 27% in most of them. Le Pen is between 22% and 24%. In mid-March, the Rassemblement National candidate had between 17% and 18%.

The third place, which like Le Pen has been growing progressively, is the candidate of France Insubmissa, of the radical left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with about 17%.

Mélenchon has been benefiting from the transfer of votes from voters from other parties on the left, reinforcing the dynamic of useful voting that he himself highlights in his speeches, calling “effective voting”.

The two traditional parties that have ruled France in recent decades, the right-wing Republicans and the left-wing Socialist party, are in danger of imploding in this election. Valérie Pecresse, of Os Republicans, registers around 9% in the polls and the socialist Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, only 2%.

Mélenchon is not the only one who can benefit from the “useful vote” dynamic. Le Pen also hopes to attract Zemmour voters, as well as conveying the message that she is the only one in a position to beat Macron, which could sway the president’s most staunch opponents. The French leader also hopes to take advantage of the “useful vote” by representing stability in a period of health and international crisis due to the war in Ukraine and, at the same time, the moderation capable of stopping Le Pen’s radical right.