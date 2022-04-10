Elections in France: As radical right candidate is eating away at Macron’s favoritism

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brazil

Marine Le Pen, a middle-aged blonde white woman smiles and has her arms outstretched

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Marine Le Pen moderated her speech and changed her program to attract voters

In the final stretch of the French presidential election campaign in April, with the first round on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron, touted as a favorite for several months, has been suffering a progressive erosion in the polls, while the radical right candidate Marine Le Pen registers steady progression.

The difference between the two in voting intentions in the second round, on April 24, which was 16 to 22 percentage points in mid-March, has now fallen sharply to four to six points, according to some opinion polls, something that never seen in relation to a party of the radical right in a presidential vote.

Until recently, these French elections seemed to have no suspense in relation to the likely victory of Macron, who has been leading the polls for several months. They indicate that the second round should be contested again, as in 2017, between Macron and Le Pen, of the Rassemblement National (National Group, formerly the National Front). But now, with the considerable reduction of the difference between the two, within the margin of error of voting intentions, the political scenario has changed, reinforcing the idea that the final result may not be what was expected.

Le Pen came to be strongly weakened at the end of last year with the emergence of the candidacy of Éric Zemmour, a controversial journalist with an extremist speech who accumulates lawsuits in court for inciting racial and religious hatred and who attracted part of Le Pen’s electorate.

