Electronic cigarettes should remain banned in Brazil, advise Anvisa technicians

The sale, import and advertising of electronic cigarettes in Brazil has been prohibited since 2009, but the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) began an analysis process to update the standard in 2019.

It’s nothing new that the use of electronic cigarettes has grown in recent years, just go to a party, or open social networks to see someone using the device. However, a team of technicians from Anvisa pointed out that the release of this product is “technically unfeasible” and “potentially harmful to public health”.

“The design of a scenario in which these products were allowed to be marketed in the country proved to be technically inadequate, due to all the health risks, both individual and population, proven to be caused by DEF (Electronic Smoking Devices) and the absence of proof of benefits that justify its use”, says the report.

The use of electronic cigarettes has been criticized by health professionals for a long time. Research points to the risk of possible cardiovascular and pulmonary complications caused by the device. In the United States, 68 people died from lung injuries associated with the products.

Even with several points to the danger of electronic cigarettes, the industry responsible for the device and some users say that the device has a minimal risk, in addition to helping conventional cigarette smokers to kick the habit.

Anvisa technicians advise maintaining the ban on electronic cigarettes. Credit: DedMityay/Shutterstock

In the report presented to Anvisa’s Collegiate Board, which will decide the future of the product in Brazil, the technicians point out that the manufacturers were not able to present data on the risks of use in the short, medium and long term.

The technicians also ask that Anvisa invest in educational actions so that children and adolescents do not use the products, even if prohibited.

