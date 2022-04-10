Ferrero closes factory in Belgium after salmonella outbreak – 09/04/2022

The Ferrero Group, owner of the Kinder brand, ordered this Friday (8) the suspension of activities at the Arlon factory, in Belgium, as a precaution, after the emergence of cases of salmonella among children in several European countries.

The information was confirmed to ANSA by representatives of the company, which will reopen after receiving authorization from the health authorities, with which it has collaborated since the beginning of the case. However, a statement from the Belgian Food Safety Agency (Afsca) states that the factory’s production license has been suspended because Ferrero did not provide sufficient information for the investigation.

In addition, the agency ordered the recall of all industry products, regardless of batch and date of manufacture. Among them are Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and bonbons that were made in Arlon.

After the announcement, Ferrero acknowledged “that there were internal inefficiencies that created delays in recalls and information sharing. This had an impact on the speed and effectiveness of investigations.”

According to the Italian company, however, the decision does not affect the “Kinder GranSorpresa Easter eggs” available on the Italian market, in all formats and characteristics, because they are produced directly in Italy”, where “there is no link between the consumption of Kinder and confirmed cases of salmonella”.

Finally, Ferrero “deeply regretted what happened” and stressed that “this event touches the heart of the principles” in which it believes and, therefore, will take “all necessary measures to preserve the full confidence” of its consumers.

“We sincerely apologize to all our consumers and business partners and thank food safety authorities for their valuable advice.”

Earlier this week, the emergence of cases of salmonella among children in England and Northern Ireland made the Ferrero Group withdraw its chocolate eggs from the shelves of markets in several countries.

As a precaution, the company even recalled the products in Belgium, Germany, Sweden and France. In Italy, some batches of Kinder Schoko-Bons were withdrawn.

Salmonella is caused by bacteria and is the biggest cause of food poisoning worldwide. Its most common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea and intestinal discomfort.

Note from Ferrero Brasil

In a statement sent to Our, Ferrero Brasil states that Brazil is not involved in the recall of Kinder products manufactured in Belgium. See the full note:

Thanks to collaboration with various food safety and public health authorities in Europe, Ferrero has arrived at new data showing genotype matching between reported cases of salmonella contamination in Europe and at the plant in Arlon, Belgium. In this context, Ferrero is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium.

The recall which started as a preventive measure and which refers to products made in Belgium is being implemented together with trading partners from all destination countries for relevant batches of the entire production of Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons made in Arlon, Belgium.

The factory will only reopen after being certified by the authorities. Only Kinder products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium are affected by this recall. All other Kinder products and other Ferrero products are unaffected.

Brazil is not involved in the recall of Kinder products made in Belgium.

We deeply regret this situation. Food safety, quality and care have been at our core since the company was founded. This serious event goes to the heart of what we stand for and we will take all necessary steps to preserve the full confidence of our consumers.