Ferrero closes factory in Belgium after salmonella outbreak

Ferrero factory in Belgium (Photo: EPA)

The Ferrero Group, owner of the Kinder brand, ordered this Friday (8) the suspension of activities at the Arlon factory, in Belgium, as a precaution, after the emergence of cases of salmonella among children in several European countries. Brazil is not involved in the recall of Kinder products made in Belgium, according to a company statement.

The information was confirmed to the Ansa news agency by representatives of the company, which will reopen after receiving authorization from the health authorities, with which it has collaborated since the beginning of the case. However, a statement from the Belgian Food Safety Agency (Afsca) states that the factory’s production license has been suspended because Ferrero did not provide sufficient information for the investigation.

In addition, the agency ordered the recall of all industry products, regardless of batch and date of manufacture. Among them are Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and bonbons that were made in Arlon.

After the announcement, Ferrero acknowledged “that there were internal inefficiencies that created delays in recalls and information sharing. This had an impact on the speed and effectiveness of investigations.”

Ferrero “deeply regretted what happened” and stressed that “this event touches the heart of the principles” in which it believes and, therefore, will take “all necessary measures to preserve the full confidence” of its consumers.

“We sincerely apologize to all our consumers and business partners and thank food safety authorities for their valuable advice.”

Earlier this week, the emergence of cases of salmonella among children in England and Northern Ireland made the Ferrero Group withdraw its chocolate eggs from the shelves of markets in several countries.

As a precaution, the company even recalled the products in Belgium, Germany, Sweden and France. In Italy, some batches of Kinder Schoko-Bons were withdrawn.

Salmonella is caused by bacteria and is the biggest cause of food poisoning worldwide. Its most common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea and intestinal discomfort.

