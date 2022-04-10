Finland decides this week whether or not to join NATO

Possibility came up again after the start of the war in Ukraine.

RFI – Finland enters this week in the decisive phase on its candidacy or not to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). This possibility, unthinkable until the beginning of this year, was considered again after the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The Finnish government is expected to publish new security guidelines for the country next Thursday (14), reconsidering the Russian movement started on February 24. Commissioned in early March, the strategic review promises to be the starting point for a referral to Parliament and a national debate over several weeks. The final decision is expected in June, just before an eventual approval by the Atlantic Alliance, at its congress at the end of the same month, in Madrid.

“We will have very careful discussions, but we will not take longer than necessary,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday. “I think we will finish our discussion before the end of June,” added the young Social Democrat leader.

Surveys show that the Finnish population’s support for the measure has doubled, rising to 60%, an unprecedented rate. The share of those who reject the idea has dropped to around 20%.

Support in Parliament

Also in Parliament, a clear majority is in favor of joining NATO. Like many of his colleagues, centrist MP Joonas Kontta considered the alliance “something we didn’t need at the moment”. But the Russian invasion “definitely changed Europe” and “being a member of NATO would give us more value in terms of security”, he told AFP on Sunday (10).

Opposition MPs are rare, such as the Left Alliance’s Markus Mustajarvi, who believes that staying out of military alliances “has brought stability to the whole of northern Europe”.

Finland has increased consultations in recent weeks with almost all 30 NATO members. Neighboring Sweden is also in the midst of questioning its protection from Moscow.

Both countries obtained clear assurances from the entity’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, that the doors were open, with support from the United States to Germany, via France and the United Kingdom.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, considers that the expansion towards the east justifies the invasion of Ukraine. A possible new additional border of 1,340 kilometers with the Western military alliance would widen disagreements with the West.

“Serious Consequences”

Moscow regularly threatens Helsinki and Stockholm with “serious political and military consequences” if they join the Atlantic Alliance, a warning repeated in recent weeks.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö acknowledged in late March that a NATO bid could provoke “fiery” responses from Russia – government websites were targeted by cyber attacks on Friday.

As for the unanimity of the members necessary for the entry of new partners, the support of Turkey seems to have won, but the question mark persists regarding Hungary, ruled by the ultraconservative premier of Viktor Orban.

For Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, NATO estimates that it would take between four and 12 months to finalize membership – the procedure had taken 13 months for North Macedonia, the last to join the organization, in March 2020.

Militarization

On paper, Finland (population 5.5 million) is a dream candidate, with a record number of reservists, reflecting continued vigilance towards its Russian neighbour. The country is ready to mobilize between 280,000 and 300,000 men and women in a few days.

After ordering 64 US F-35 fighter jets at the end of 2021, Finland has just recorded a 40% jump in its military budget to 2026, which puts it well above the 2% of GDP recommended by NATO.

Finland was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939 in a three-month “Winter War”, in which its fierce resistance today draws parallels with the Ukrainian war.

At the end of a so-called “continuation” war (1941-1944) against the Soviets, the Nordic country was then subjected to enforced neutrality throughout the Cold War. It was only in the 1990s that Finland joined the European Union and became a NATO partner.

(With information from AFP)

