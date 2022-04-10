Fox News correspondent in Ukraine lost leg, foot and eye after attack on car with crew | Ukraine and Russia

US Fox News correspondent in Ukraine, Benjamin Hall, lost part of a leg, a foot and an eye after the attack on his team in the Kiev region.

In a statement sent by the broadcaster to the g1 on Thursday (8), the company reported that Hall is still in the process of recovery.

“To summarize, I lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being reconstructed, one eye is no longer working and my hearing is severely damaged,” the journalist said in a statement.

Two of Benjamin Hall’s colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, and translator Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova, died in the same attack.

Oleksandra and Pierre died after an attack near Kiev

Zakrzewski, Kuvshynova and Hall were traveling in a car in Horenka, in the Kiev region, when they were hit.

“It’s been more than three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing everything. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who couldn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, work was yours joy and his joy was contagious,” wrote the journalist.

Meet the victims of the attack

Zakrzewski, who lived in London, had worked in Ukraine since Feb., and was described by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott as a network veteran “who covered almost every story.” […] from Iraq to Afghanistan and Syria during”.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unparalleled,” he wrote in a statement. “He was deeply committed to storytelling and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were recognized among journalists across all media.”

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, of the American channel Fox News, died after an attack in Ukraine.

Kuvshynova was 24 years old and worked as a consultant and translator for the US broadcaster’s staff in Ukraine.

Suzanne Scott said in a message sent to the team that Kuvshynova was helping to navigate the city, gather news and talk to sources.

“Working 24 hours a day, she helped share Ukraine’s history with the world and we are grateful to her for that,” he wrote. “Our correspondents and our producers say she was hardworking, funny, kind and brave, which you have to be to do that kind of work.”