France goes to the polls in presidential election; polls indicate Macron and Le Pen in the 2nd round | World

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are the favorites in the elections that take place this Sunday (10), to define who will be the two candidates who will face each other in the second round, scheduled for April 24.

If the polls are confirmed at the polls, it will be a rerun of the 2017 vote in which Macron was elected with 66% of the votes. This time, however, his advantage seems to be smaller than the first time.

A survey pointed out that the two are almost tied in the first round. The data from Elabe Opinion, released by TV BFM on Friday (8), are as follows:

Emmanuel Macron (On the March!): 25%

Marine Le Pen (National Assembly): 24%

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (Unsubmissive France): 17.5%

Eric Zemmour (Reconquest): 8.5%

Valerie Pecresse (Let’s Be Free): 8%

Elections in France: Know who is in the running

The same survey made a projection of the second round. The results were as follows:

Emmanuel Macron (On the March!): 51%

Marine Le Pen (National Assembly): 49%

On Friday (8), the last day of the campaign, Macron made an appeal to younger and more progressive voters.

“We have started the work of correcting social inequalities at their root, but we are far from successful,” he said in an interview.

He also promised to do more to combat climate change.

1 of 5 Emmanuel Macron on campaign, April 5, 2022 — Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Emmanuel Macron on campaign, April 5, 2022 — Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

According to the Reuters news agency, there is a sense of unease among supporters of centrist Macron.

The agency heard people who work on the campaign, and they said, on condition that their names not be revealed, that the current president needs to expand his base even before the first round, because if he is not the best placed, his opponent will enter. in the second phase of the campaign on the rise (it will only be two weeks between the two votes).

Marine Le Pen based her campaign this year on the theme of purchasing power. This was a way of softening the image itself. She promised to cut taxes and increase some social benefits.

In the past, her party, the National Assembly, was known for xenophobia.

2 of 5 Marine Le Pen at a campaign event, April 8, 2022 — Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP Marine Le Pen at a campaign event, April 8, 2022 — Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP

The intention to vote for Le Pen shows that she was successful in attempt to soften her party imagewhich is far-right, without changing the essence, which is to be against immigrants.

Research shows that she has about 24% of votes.

In a second round with Macron, she reaches rates between 47% and 49% — so, with the margin of error, she is tied, and undecided voters can bring a surprise.

Surprise scenario: Macron and Mélenchon

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the only left-wing candidate to do well in polls, is in third, with an upward trend.

Mélenchon is from the France Insubmissa party.

3 of 5 Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech on April 5, 2022 — Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/ AFP Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech on April 5, 2022 — Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/ AFP

The most traditional left-wing party in the country, the Socialist Party, has not been getting more votes. The Green Party has also failed to gain a large base in recent years.

Thus, the French left came to support Mélenchon in these presidential elections.

Polls indicate that he has a vote between 14% and 17% of the vote. He managed to grow: in January, he scored a maximum of 10%.

Polls indicate that Macron would easily defeat him in a second round.

Unlikely: Macron versus Zemmour

Eric Zemmour became known in France as a television commentator. He tries to portray himself as someone on the “anti-establishment” right, like Donald Trump was in the United States, who would save his country from an alleged threat from Islam.

4 of 5 Eric Zemmour makes an obscene gesture, in November 2021 – Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP Eric Zemmour makes an obscene gesture, in November 2021 – Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP

Early in the campaign he even did well in the polls — there were indications that he might make it to the second round. However, he made no proposals on issues other than immigration and security. In addition, he made statements about the war in Ukraine that got in his way.

Polls now show he has 9% to 11% of the vote. Macron would handily defeat him in a second round.

Unlikely: Macron versus Pecresse

Valerie Pecresse is the head of government for the Paris region. She describes herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel.

She runs for The Republicans.

5 of 5 Valerie Pecresse meets with supporters on April 8, 2022 — Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP Valerie Pecresse meets with supporters on April 8, 2022 – Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP

Because she shares center-right voters with Macron, she has failed to rise in the polls. She appears with a vote between 8% and 10%.