German minister declares arms shipments to Ukraine ‘at the limit’, says newspaper

Christine Lambrecht: In the case of deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks, we have reached a limit” Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview on Saturday (9) that arms shipments to Ukraine are “at the limit”. According to her, supplies from national arsenals jeopardize Germany’s defense.

“To this end, we are continuously coordinating with Ukraine. In the case of deliveries from the stocks of the Bundeswehr – German Armed Forces -, however, I have to be honest: we have reached the limit”. Christine declared.

According to the German newspaper Deutsche Welle, the social-democratic policy said that in order to maintain the national defense capacity, future supplies to the invaded country would have to come from the arms industry itself.

Christine stressed that she will not reveal details regarding the supplies: “There are good reasons why we have kept this very information confidential. We did this in response to Ukraine’s explicit explanation. It must be borne in mind: as soon as the deliveries were disclosed in detail, Russia would also have this information. And that, in itself, would have strategic military implications.”

Recently, the capital of Ukraine requested the transfer of 100 armored tanks, as well as other armaments. “We need heavy weapons. The combat Marder vehicle would be an alternative,” commented the Ukraine envoy to Germany.

Also according to the newspaper, this defense position comes at a time of increasing pressure on Berlin to materially support the country under the invasion of Russian troops.

Contradiction

At a press conference, Olaf Scholz, Germany’s head of government in London, and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, promised new arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Keep reading

Scholz promised a “continued” supply of weapons in order to bolster the Ukrainian defense struggle against the Russian invasion. But he reacted reticently to Kiev’s request for Marder armored tanks from German arsenals.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to supply “everything that has a defensive character”, citing Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles and precision ammunition capable of staying aloft until directed at its target.

The leaders of the two NATO nations showed demonstrative unity, stressing that they do not intend to become war parties, but want to help the invaded country to defend itself.