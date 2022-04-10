Goiânia will have two fixed posts and a mobile one for vaccination against Covid and Influenza, over the weekend

Three vaccination posts against Covid-19 and Influenza will be made available by the Municipal Health Department this weekend (9 and 10/04). In addition to two fixed posts, the van that actively searches for people who are not fully immunized will also be available in the capital. On Saturday (9), the vehicle will be at Caravana do Bem, where the 4th edition of the Gov.

The structure of the task force will be in Praça Tarsila do Amaral, on Avenida Firenze, Jardim Abaporu. The van will serve from 7 am to 4 pm on Saturday and from 7 am to 12 pm on Sunday. All children and adults who still have doses of vaccine against Covid-19 to receive can seek the service, as well as the elderly (over 60 years old), health workers, pregnant and postpartum women interested in getting vaccinated against Influenza.

The two fixed posts are the Family Health Units (USFs) located in the São Francisco and Vera Cruz II neighborhoods. They will be open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Documentation

It will not be necessary to make an appointment for vaccination. People over the age of 12 must present a photo ID and proof of vaccination and address. As for children, it is mandatory to present the Vaccination Card, personal document and proof of address. Parents who cannot accompany their children must complete authorization for others to accompany the child. The document is available on the ImunizaGyn page on the Goiânia City Hall website.

For Influenza, people over the age of 60 must present a photo ID and proof of address. Health professionals need to prove work in the area, such as a badge, paycheck or company statement. Pregnant and postpartum women must present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS Card, proof of address, in addition to proof of pregnancy or delivery, within 45 days, such as, for example, BetaHCG exams or Ultrasonography.

Vaccination schedule against Covid-19 and Influenza this weekend (9 and 10/04):

Saturday (09/04)

– Location: 4th Task Force of the State of Goiás/Caravan do Bem (Pediatric/Adult Covid-19 Vaccination and Influenza)

Address: Praça Tarsila do Amaral, Avenida Firenze, Jardim Abaporu – Goiânia

Hours: 7am to 4pm

– Location: USF San Francisco (Pediatric/Adult Covid-19 Vaccination and Influenza)

Address: Avenida das Palmeiras, block 89, lot 10, Bairro São Francisco

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

– Location: USF Vera Cruz II (Pediatric and Adult Covid-19/Influenza)

Address: Avenida Leopoldo de Bulhões s/n, Conjunto Vera Cruz II

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

Sunday (10/04)

– Location: 4th Task Force of the State of Goiás/Caravan do Bem (Pediatric/Adult Covid-19 Vaccination and Influenza)

Address: Praça Tarsila do Amaral, Avenida Firenze, Jardim Abaporu – Goiânia

Hours: 7am to 12pm

Vaccination in the State:

According to information from the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO), regarding the first dose, 5,695,156 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were applied throughout the state. Regarding the second dose and the single dose, 4,980,647 people were vaccinated, and 1,917,864 people have already received the booster dose. Among children aged 5 to 11 years, 40.58% have already received a dose of the vaccine. So far, since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,332 deaths have already been confirmed by Covid-19 in Goiás among 1,298,128 identified cases of the disease in the state.

Victoria Lacerda is a journalism intern at the GJC/PUC-GO agreement.

Read too:

– Omicron XE: new subvariant may be the most contagious of Covid-19

– Masks help protect against transmission and contamination by Covid-19