Guardians of the Galaxy Game is “Finding an Audience”

The Guardians of the Galaxy game didn’t meet sales expectations, but Eidos Montréal pointed out that the title is finding its audience now. Devs Jean-Francois Dugas and Mary DeMarle defend the project and say they have no regrets.

In an interview with EuroGamer, Dugas said that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is not perfect, as no game is. On the other hand, it guarantees that all the efforts and investment were worth it.

Is it worth spending your time? Honestly, I think so. And let’s not forget that it’s a new IP. Even though we say that all Guardians are known, it’s still a new IP. It could be that many people don’t even know that the game has already been released, or they don’t know exactly what it is.

DeMarle added the fact that the title entered Xbox Game Pass and now “many people are getting to know and like it”. The developer celebrated the fact that the Guardians of the Galaxy game is finding its audience “with a story that touches players”.

The next project after the Guardians of the Galaxy game

Eidos Montreal could risk the return of an established franchise if it is not authorized to develop a sequel to the heroes. The company would have the option of trying to revive Deus Ex as a bet in this scenario of great curiosity for futuristic and cyberpunk games.