Health plan can be adjusted by up to 18%

THE health insurance must have the biggest increase in history. The readjustment can reach 18%. If this happens, it will be the largest ever determined by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The announcement worries Brazilians, who are already dealing with several increases at the beginning of the year.

It’s good to prepare your pocket, because those who have health insurance should be scared of the increase. Until then, the biggest readjustment record had been in 2016, with an increase of 13.57%.

Most expensive health plan

According to the ANS, the health plan will be more expensive for several reasons. Mainly due to the variation in assistance expenses in the last two years, mainly due to the covid-19 pandemic. The calculation also takes into account the variation of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The ANS regulates individual, family and collective plans. The rules for defining and applying readjustments are different. For example, in the case of collective plans with 30 beneficiaries or more, the adjustments are defined in a contract, with the possibility of negotiation between the parties.

It is worth remembering that medicines have already had a readjustment of 10.89%. Now it’s time for the health plan to get more expensive. And the increase should arrive as early as the month of May. This is because the correction ceiling to be applied must still be defined in April.

According to the ANS, the submission of data by health plan operators for 2021 ended on March 31. The information is under analysis to only then arrive at the final value of the readjustment. The ANS forwards the data to the Ministry of Economy, which discloses the maximum percentage.