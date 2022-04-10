Health plan changes provoke protest in Ribeirão

Demonstration in front of Sassom, in the center of Ribeirão Preto (Photo: Publicity/Sindicato dos Servidores)

The publication of a notice for accreditation of health plan operators by Sassom (Service of Health Care for Municipalities) of Ribeirão Preto provoked a manifestation of municipal servants this Friday (8). Protest took place in front of the municipality’s headquarters, in the Center.

This is because, the City of Ribeirão Preto intends to hire health and dental plan services in the business modality. The accreditation was opened last Monday (4) and is available on the city hall website.

The Municipal Servers Union believes that, if the change from the current model to the one proposed by the administration is implemented, servers would not be guaranteed to continue treatments and restart them with other professionals.

The entity also claims that the measure may impact the eventual extinction of Sassom in the future. “The Union emphasizes that the appropriate legal measures to stop this attack will also be adopted”, says the category.

By means of a note, the city hall said that the accreditation of operators was approved by the Deliberative Council of Sassom and aims to guarantee medical and dental assistance to servers and dependents, in addition to ensuring the financial balance of the municipality.

The executive says that Sassom operates with a monthly deficit of almost R$ 500 thousand. “Operators with active registration at the National Supplementary Health Agency will be accredited and an assistance plan in the Basic Business modality will be offered, guaranteeing more benefits than those currently offered”, says the municipality.