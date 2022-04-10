Horizon Forbidden West discounted at Shoptime

Anyone who was waiting for a golden opportunity to buy Horizon Forbidden West at a discount might be interested in Shoptime’s offer. The site is offering an exclusive discount for those who download the app and use the coupon BIRTHDAY 10 to purchase the sequel to Aloy’s adventure, in physical media, for PS5.

For the price of R$ 161.84 on the website, when applying the slaughter in the App, the customer will have to pay R$ 145.65 to enjoy the emotions of the Forbidden West. Just download the Shoptime App on your smartphone and access the link below:

In addition to guaranteeing the discount, those who usually make purchases using AME also guarantee a percentage back in the account via cashback. The retailer has not set a specific deadline, so it’s good to take advantage of it while it’s still valid and there’s stock available.

Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.11 Fixes Small Bugs

Machine bugs, progression issues, and other minor bugs found in Horizon Forbidden West have been fixed with the release of patch 1.11. Guerrilla Games has also focused its efforts on delivering a more graphically stable experience.

You can check out the main changes made with the update by clicking on this link!