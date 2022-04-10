How the BBB production knows if the participants are in good health

If you’ve seen any image, video or even meme from BBB 22, you may not have noticed, but the confined wore a watch. If the idea of ​​the program is to make the participants isolate themselves from the outside world and lose track of time, why the accessory? The answer has to do with monitoring the brothers’ health.

The watch is a Galaxy Watch 4 from Samsung. It is the first time that the participants use a smartwatch, but they do not have access to the time or any of the device’s functions. Nor can they check the data that is collected 24 hours a day and passed on to production via wifi.

According to Samsung, the watch used at BBB has the same functions as the model sold. The difference lies in just one change in the software, specific to the program, which keeps the accessory’s screen always off.

The smartwatch even aroused curiosity in the public right at the beginning of the program. Fans of the reality show soon noticed the “infiltrator” in the house. Boninho, director of the program, tried to unravel the mystery in the early days.

how clock works

Except for never turning on your screen, the clock works normally. It performs the following monitoring:

steps in the house

heart rate and blood pressure

blood oxygenation

hours of sleep and quality of rest

body composition through bioimpedance, which is the relationship between skeletal weight, muscle mass and body water

calories consumed.

In other words, you can know, for example, who else walked around the house. Or who demanded more from the body in an endurance test. But, according to Samsung informed the tiltthese data are kept confidential by the production of Rede Globo.

The only public measurement is on the day of the wall, when those in the hot seat have their heartbeats shown on the screen.

Galaxy Watch 4 is the model used at BBB and costs BRL 1,000 Image: Disclosure

The manufacturer also reinforces that the functions are only for “well-being purposes”, not representing indicatives for health diagnoses.

Outside, whoever buys the model can still use it for streaming music services and put headphones connected to the watch via Bluetooth, to listen to playlists while exercising. The line has models starting at R$999.