How to make Radahn defeat himself in Elden Ring?

Player of ‘Elden Ring’ find out how to do radahn defeat yourself, throwing yourself to the bottom of the ocean.

As revealed by @izuoku_doing this will only be possible when the boss has its health bar below 50%, and it will also be necessary to lure him close to the water in the arena.

By following these steps mentioned above, the player will see the boss start his second phase, which starts with an attack in which he jumps and returns to the arena in the form of a comet. With it close to the sea, however, the comet falls into the water, causing Radahn to defeat himself by sinking into the ocean.

In the Midlands, ruled by Queen Marika, the Elden Ring, the source of the Tree, was destroyed. The demigods sons of Marika have claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and this incredible newfound force has unleashed a war: the Rupture. And now power will be given to the Tainted, who have been rejected and exiled from the Middlelands.

With the dead still alive and a grace long lost, follow the path to the Midlands across the misty sea to reach the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord.

‘Elden Ring‘ is a fantasy action RPG adventure set in a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. Danger and discovery lurk in every corner of FromSoftware’s biggest game to date.