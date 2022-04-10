‘I came to give up resisting and fighting’, says lawyer with 2 rare diseases – 04/10/2022

After overcoming a rare childhood illness, attorney Henderson Fürst, 33, struggles with chronic fatigue syndrome in adulthood. Even without wanting to be considered an example of overcoming, he overcomes several daily obstacles and occupies a prominent position in the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil).

When looking at the social networks of Fürst, who is now the president of the OAB’s Special Commission on Bioethics, few can imagine his battle with health-related problems. The first signs that something was wrong came when he was three years old.

“I started to fall a lot. At first, my parents and the doctors thought it was something normal. Then I went back to crawling and holding the toys with my fists, because I had no more strength in my hands”, he recalls.

He was diagnosed with pchronic demyelinating oliomyelitis, a rare chronic neurological disease that affects the nervous system and causes progressive muscle weakness, changes in sensation, and numbness and tingling. With this, the body is paralyzed from the extremities to the center and, when it reaches the diaphragm, it can cause respiratory failure.

As movement is lost, the muscles atrophy. “Over time, my hands and feet were disfigured, twisted, I could no longer support my neck or chew properly”, says the lawyer.

The searches started with pediatricians, then neuropediatricians and rheumatoidists, but it was only when an electroneuromyography was performed that they found something different: the nerves were “coming apart”.

As the disease paralyzed the body, it reached the diaphragm and he began to breathe with difficulty. “There was no prospect of cure, only treatment to slow the progress”, he recalls. Over the years, he was losing movement and even breathing became more difficult. At this time, he entered hospice care.

Image: Personal archive

“My parents struggled a lot to find a solution, until one day they told my mother that I was only alive because of their insistence, and that it was to put it in God’s hands and let me rest and them too”, he recalls.

The more time passed, the more he was breathing hard. No one knew for sure how long he would hold out on that breath. Parents continued looking for solutions.

“Still, the breathing difficulty was increasing until it was close to the moment my parents were instructed to take me to oxygen support. When this happened, my parents were doing maneuvers to help with breathing when, suddenly, I started to feel my leg ‘ growing,'” he recalls.

That was the way Furst managed to express himself at the time. In fact, what he felt was the resumption of sensitivity in the leg, as if he were in ischemia and was passing and returning to tingling.

“That same night, I said to them, ‘You can let me do it myself now’ and, for the first time in years, I moved my big toe and, soon after, my entire leg. It was a shock to all the professionals who followed my case. , as it was expected that they would have sad news of yet another victim of a rare and incurable disease”, he reports.

Although the doctors gave up on his case, Henderson Fürst, when he was taken to die in

At home, he began to do breathing exercises with his father and, little by little, resumed his movements, being considered by the doctors a “miracle”.

chronic fatigue

The childhood after that was one of making up for lost time, of endless physical therapy to regain movement, muscle strengthening, balance and the like. It took some time for her to fully have all the movements with proper motor coordination.

Twenty years have passed. He was no longer a child in rehab, but a young science editor at the biggest legal publishing house of the day. He had just entered his first doctorate, traveling around the country in lectures, classes and events.

A beautiful day, Furst he began to have difficulty walking, and soon he could barely close his hand or lift his leg or arm. Another intense journey in search of a diagnosis. No exam was changed.

Image: Personal archive

He had to repeat one of the tests he did most in childhood, the electroneuromyography and, to his surprise, the signs were all “clean”, as if he had never suffered from a demyelinating disease.

There went more than a year of research, when he finally closed the diagnosis on a newly described and with little information: myalgic encephalomyelitis (or “chronic fatigue syndrome”).

“With a lot of rest, I returned to normal, although very tired. As the week progressed, the fatigue increased to the point of losing movement and having to stay in bed for several days until I recovered”, he describes.

The lawyer candidly tells what it was like to receive the news of this new condition: “Anything you say about how I got over emotionally cannot be told without first highlighting a period of deep depression and giving up on resisting and fighting. I don’t want it to sound like I’m an example of overcoming, of resilience, because I am not. I surrendered and hoped that God would have mercy and shorten my days. Over time, I learned to find new meanings, to make a new flight plan for the current condition of existing, with pain , with limitation and everything else”, he reports.

“There is no cure, so it feels like being tired all the time. It’s as if you’ve always had a really bad flu”, explains Fürst, who gets around with the help of a cane.

As if that wasn’t enough, he still faced covid-19 in a pre-vaccine moment. “I took care to warn my family of relevant patrimonial and existential issues as a precaution and also because, with so much crazy illness in life, we didn’t talk about it at home. I was hospitalized for observation of saturation, which was very low, but the picture progressed well “, it says.

Professional life

Image: Personal archive

His interest in bioethics arose in the first year of law school, when he, for the first time, saw this word in a book footnote and, when researching, he understood that it was a new area that studied complex topics, but that said respect about different situations he has experienced, such as palliative care, compassionate, experimental treatment and orthothanasia.

“I spent the remainder of my graduation studying the subject in depth, when I was introduced to a professor emeritus at the Unesp medical school who brought bioethics to Brazil, Professor William Saad Hossne. He invited me to continue my studies with him in São Paulo, in the first master’s degree in bioethics that existed here. I amended the master’s degree with a doctorate in bioethics, followed by a doctorate in law, this time at PUC-SP. I didn’t go to lawyer. I was welcomed by the legal publishing market, where I still cultivate my passion for books that comes from childhood”, he says.

After completing his doctorates, he noticed that the OAB did not have a group dedicated to bioethics in the form of a special commission to advise the Federal Council, although it did exist in some states.

Thus, together with Professor Carina Gouvêa, he prepared a project and presented it to the board of the national OAB, which created the commission and appointed them to direct it. There was no pandemic or signs that something of this magnitude would happen. Behold, then, bioethics and law in the pandemic became everyday guidelines.